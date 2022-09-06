‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby & [SPOILER] Split As She Accuses Him Of Leading Her On

Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.

“Obviously I do know that I’m into you and when I’m with you I feel like I’m having some of the best days ever,” Jason told Gabby. “I know what the expectation of this is for a lot of people — being engaged and being fully in love. To be completely transparent and honest, I don’t think I’m fully there yet. I think it’s because in this environment it’s constantly in my head, like, what’s real and what’s not. I’m questioning so many things. I just don’t think in another seven days I’ll be ready for that.”

Gabby was clearly caught off guard by Jason’s confession, especially since he was just one of her two guys left, along with Erich Schwer (she eliminated Johnny DePhillipo on his fantasy suite date). Gabby questioned whether Jason could see her in his future at all, and he admitted that he didn’t feel like they were able to fully get to know each other in an environment with cameras and microphones. Amidst the conversation, Gabby stepped away to take a minute to herself, where she got emotional.

“He was always someone I saw myself with from the very beginning,” Gabby cried. “So to wait this long to hear where he’s at definitely hurts. Maybe it just is a love that’s not destined to be together.” Once Gabby walked away, Jason realized that he wasn’t ready to give up on their relationship. He chased after her to give it another shot.

“I can’t tell you how challenging this has been for me. I was about to go home. You are the reason I stayed,” he explained. “I literally am here for you. I’m serious. I wouldn’t be here if you weren’t here. Today was a really special day and I truly felt like it was a big step in our relationship and something we can build on and I’m excited for that if I can get the chance.”

Gabby was worried they’d just be “pulling at strings” if they tried to stay together at this point. However, Jason assured her that he could see a potential future with her, and it put her more at ease. They decided to spend the night in the fantasy suite together to get some privacy and alone time, with hopes that it would strengthen their relationship even further.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go any better behind closed doors. “I’m waking up hurt and devastated,” Gabby revealed the next morning. “Last nigh, with Jason, once we got behind closed doors, we were talking in circles and couldn’t agree on how things were going to go and if we needed more time. Honestly I was running out of patience. I was like maybe it’s just not meant to be and he was like, ‘Yeah, definitely.’ Like when were you going to tell me that? So I wanted to leave and give it space. Right before I walked out the door he was basically like, ‘This is it.’ And as much as it hurts, I know I need to say goodbye to Jason.”

The two had one more conversation where they ended their relationship for good. “What were we doing all these weeks?” Gabby asked. “You were willing to be here and participate so I took that as you did at least see it going somewhere week after week. But then last night you’re questioning if it’s real and you can’t see me in the outside world.”

Jason apologized and admitted that it took the overnight dates for him to realize that things weren’t going to work with him and Gabby. She slammed him for leading her on throughout the process when he knew how he was feeling the whole time. The two hugged goodbye and split. Gabby was in tears afterward, and worried that there might not be anyone out there who would love her. After breaking up with Johnny and Jason, Erich is now her only guy left.