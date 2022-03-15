Breaking News

‘The Bachelor’: Gabby Goes Off On Clayton For Dumping Her & Rachel At The Same Time

gabby windey clayton echard
ABC
THE BACHELOR - "2603" - Following last week's cliffhanger, Clayton confronts one of the women about a shocking rumor involving her, but will her explanation check out, or will Clayton break tradition and take back a rose? Later, Kaitlyn Bristowe pays a surprise visit, leading an emotional date where Clayton and the women bravely open up about their insecurities. Becca Kufrin stops by to plan an extreme scavenger hunt for the one-on-one date in downtown Los Angeles; and back at the mansion, one of the ladies unknowingly sets off a new set of drama dominoes when she cooks the house a shrimp snack. Then, it's time to kick up some sand when former "Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert takes the second group-date ladies through some romantic lifeguard training; but when the date doesn't end as expected, one disappointed woman is ready to make waves yet again. Will Clayton reward her efforts to protect him by giving her the group date rose or be pushed to his limits? Find out on "The Bachelor," airing MONDAY, JAN. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor)THE BACHELOR
THE BACHELOR - “2608” – It’s time for hometowns! For the first time in two years, the Bachelor will visit the hometowns of his final four women to meet their families and immerse himself in each of the ladies’ lives. On dates led by the women, Clayton will learn jiu-jitsu, go kayaking, hike in the Rockies and free-fall 80 feet, but the real adventure still lies ahead. Will these experiences bring clarity, or will Clayton have to send home someone he’s falling in love with? Find out on “The Bachelor,” MONDAY, FEB. 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)GABBY, RACHEL, CLAYTON ECHARD, SUSIE
THE BACHELOR - “The Bachelor: Women Tell All” – Get ready for a night of drama, laughter and maybe even a few tears when Clayton’s former flames reunite for the first time. Seventeen women will come together to hash out their differences, clear up any misunderstandings and apologize (or not) for bad behavior; but will it all be taken in stride, or will some ladies be hung out to dry? Later, the pressure is on when the Bachelor himself, Clayton, steps into the hot seat—these women aren’t holding back! Plus, a few special surprises and everyone’s favorite—bloopers! Buckle up, because it’s all about to go down when a special two-night “Bachelor” event begins with “The Bachelor: Women Tell All,” MONDAY, MARCH 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)JESSE PALMER, CLAYTON ECHARD
THE BACHELOR - “The Bachelor: Women Tell All” – Get ready for a night of drama, laughter and maybe even a few tears when Clayton’s former flames reunite for the first time. Seventeen women will come together to hash out their differences, clear up any misunderstandings and apologize (or not) for bad behavior; but will it all be taken in stride, or will some ladies be hung out to dry? Later, the pressure is on when the Bachelor himself, Clayton, steps into the hot seat—these women aren’t holding back! Plus, a few special surprises and everyone’s favorite—bloopers! Buckle up, because it’s all about to go down when a special two-night “Bachelor” event begins with “The Bachelor: Women Tell All,” MONDAY, MARCH 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) JESSE PALMER, SERENE View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Gabby Windey was one of two women to be sent home by Clayton Echard ahead of the final rose ceremony on ‘The Bachelor,’ and she made it clear that she wasn’t happy with how he handled the situation.

After pleading with Gabby Windey to give him another chance when he broke her heart, Clayton Echard still dumped the 31-year-old on the March 15 episode of The Bachelor. Clayton introduced both Gabby and Rachel Recchia to his family on part one of The Bachelor finale. But, afterward, he realized he was still in love with Susie Evans, who previously went home because she couldn’t be with Clayton knowing that he also told Gabby and Rachel that he loved them. Clayton decided he wanted to have another conversation with Susie to try and work things out.

When Susie decided to consider giving Clayton another shot, Clayton had to end his relationships with Gabby and Rachel. He approached them both together to let them know that his heart was with Susie, so he couldn’t give 100 percent of it to either of them. Gabby stormed out. “I really don’t have anything to say,” she told him. “Thank you, I know it was hard to come here and tell us, but I think you are too late. So I think that’s it for me.”

gabby windey clayton echard
Clayton Echard gives Gabby Windey a rose at a previous rose ceremony. (ABC)

Considering Clayton had previously begged Gabby and Rachel to stick around for him, the women were understandably upset — and pissed off — by his decision. When Clayton chased Gabby down, she did not hold back while telling him off. “I actually don’t know who you are at all,” she ranted. “I’m pissed because I spent the last two days away from my family and my friends who actually give a s*** about me and you don’t.”

Related Gallery

'The Bachelor': Clayton Echard's Hottest PDA Moments Of Season 26

THE BACHELOR - "2601" - Clayton Echard's journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband. New host Jesse Palmer returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything on "The Bachelor," airing MONDAY, JAN. 3 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) RACHEL
THE BACHELOR - "2601" - Clayton Echard's journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband. New host Jesse Palmer returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything on "The Bachelor," airing MONDAY, JAN. 3 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) GENEVIEVE
THE BACHELOR - "2601" - Clayton Echard's journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband. New host Jesse Palmer returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything on "The Bachelor," airing MONDAY, JAN. 3 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) SUSIE

Gabby held her ground as Clayton attempted to stammer through an apology. “I can’t believe anything you say, not one thing,” she continued. “You asked me to stay because you were pissed and your pride was hurt because Susie left. But now you [want me to go]. So what the f*** is the difference? A couple days doesn’t seem to be much of a difference except then it was my decision and now it’s your decision so it’s easier.”

gabby windey clayton echard
Clatyon Echard during his one-on-one date with Gabby Windey. (ABC)

When Clayton told Gabby that he DID love her, she proclaimed, “that’s bulls****.” She also slammed him for trying to take the easy way out by telling her and Rachel about what was going on together on two occasions. “You don’t give a f*** about us,” Gabby added. “And now you’re trying to say in the moment that it was real. Your actions speak way louder than words.” Clayton apologized one last time and asked Gabby if he could walk her out, but she said no, and left on her own.

After the breakup aired, Gabby and Clayton came face to face for the first time since their split on After the Final Rose. Gabby told Clayton that she felt “so misled” by him when she watched the show back. Clayton apologized and admitted that he didn’t go about things in the best way.

“I don’t think you’re malicious, but I do think that I had given you chances in the moment to be more honest with me,” Gabby explained. “You told me you were going to leave Iceland with the woman you loved the most and you saw my visceral reaction, but then I see the previous week you were telling Susie you loved her the most! You knew that would be a dealbreaker for me. Watching it back, everything is so muddled. You were clearly pitting us against each other. It really seemed like a competition, which I had expressed to you that I didn’t want to be part of. It seems like you had your mind set on Susie way before you wanted to tell us.”

Clayton once again insisted that he had “love” for all the women, but Gabby had to make sure he understood how much weight that word held to her. “When you say you love someone you’re assuming responsibility to protect them and care for them and not hurt them and you didn’t do any of those things,” she told him. “I know that you had really deep feelings for us and I appreciate that and I don’t think you’re malicious, but I don’t think you know the weight your words carry.”

Gabby made it clear that her biggest issue was with Clayton not actually being “fully transparent” about his feelings for Susie on the show. He admitted to making too many assumptions and not asking enough questions. The conversation had to be cut off there, but Gabby definitely held her own and made all the right points.