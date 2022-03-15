‘The Bachelor’: Gabby Goes Off On Clayton For Dumping Her & Rachel At The Same Time

Gabby Windey was one of two women to be sent home by Clayton Echard ahead of the final rose ceremony on ‘The Bachelor,’ and she made it clear that she wasn’t happy with how he handled the situation.

After pleading with Gabby Windey to give him another chance when he broke her heart, Clayton Echard still dumped the 31-year-old on the March 15 episode of The Bachelor. Clayton introduced both Gabby and Rachel Recchia to his family on part one of The Bachelor finale. But, afterward, he realized he was still in love with Susie Evans, who previously went home because she couldn’t be with Clayton knowing that he also told Gabby and Rachel that he loved them. Clayton decided he wanted to have another conversation with Susie to try and work things out.

When Susie decided to consider giving Clayton another shot, Clayton had to end his relationships with Gabby and Rachel. He approached them both together to let them know that his heart was with Susie, so he couldn’t give 100 percent of it to either of them. Gabby stormed out. “I really don’t have anything to say,” she told him. “Thank you, I know it was hard to come here and tell us, but I think you are too late. So I think that’s it for me.”

Considering Clayton had previously begged Gabby and Rachel to stick around for him, the women were understandably upset — and pissed off — by his decision. When Clayton chased Gabby down, she did not hold back while telling him off. “I actually don’t know who you are at all,” she ranted. “I’m pissed because I spent the last two days away from my family and my friends who actually give a s*** about me and you don’t.”

Gabby held her ground as Clayton attempted to stammer through an apology. “I can’t believe anything you say, not one thing,” she continued. “You asked me to stay because you were pissed and your pride was hurt because Susie left. But now you [want me to go]. So what the f*** is the difference? A couple days doesn’t seem to be much of a difference except then it was my decision and now it’s your decision so it’s easier.”

When Clayton told Gabby that he DID love her, she proclaimed, “that’s bulls****.” She also slammed him for trying to take the easy way out by telling her and Rachel about what was going on together on two occasions. “You don’t give a f*** about us,” Gabby added. “And now you’re trying to say in the moment that it was real. Your actions speak way louder than words.” Clayton apologized one last time and asked Gabby if he could walk her out, but she said no, and left on her own.

After the breakup aired, Gabby and Clayton came face to face for the first time since their split on After the Final Rose. Gabby told Clayton that she felt “so misled” by him when she watched the show back. Clayton apologized and admitted that he didn’t go about things in the best way.

“I don’t think you’re malicious, but I do think that I had given you chances in the moment to be more honest with me,” Gabby explained. “You told me you were going to leave Iceland with the woman you loved the most and you saw my visceral reaction, but then I see the previous week you were telling Susie you loved her the most! You knew that would be a dealbreaker for me. Watching it back, everything is so muddled. You were clearly pitting us against each other. It really seemed like a competition, which I had expressed to you that I didn’t want to be part of. It seems like you had your mind set on Susie way before you wanted to tell us.”

Clayton once again insisted that he had “love” for all the women, but Gabby had to make sure he understood how much weight that word held to her. “When you say you love someone you’re assuming responsibility to protect them and care for them and not hurt them and you didn’t do any of those things,” she told him. “I know that you had really deep feelings for us and I appreciate that and I don’t think you’re malicious, but I don’t think you know the weight your words carry.”

Gabby made it clear that her biggest issue was with Clayton not actually being “fully transparent” about his feelings for Susie on the show. He admitted to making too many assumptions and not asking enough questions. The conversation had to be cut off there, but Gabby definitely held her own and made all the right points.