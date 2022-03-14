Recap

‘The Bachelor’: Clayton Convinces Gabby & Rachel To Stay After Telling Them He Loves Them Both

THE BACHELOR - "2608" – It's time for hometowns! For the first time in two years, the Bachelor will visit the hometowns of his final four women to meet their families and immerse himself in each of the ladies' lives. On dates led by the women, Clayton will learn jiu-jitsu, go kayaking, hike in the Rockies and free-fall 80 feet, but the real adventure still lies ahead. Will these experiences bring clarity, or will Clayton have to send home someone he's falling in love with? Find out on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, FEB. 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)GABBY, RACHEL, CLAYTON ECHARD, SUSIE
It was the ‘rose ceremony from hell’ on the March 14 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ but Clayton somehow managed to convince Gabby and Rachel to stick around after his shocking confession.

Clayton Echard had his work cut out for him on the March 14 episode of The Bachelor. After Susie Evans left the show last week because she found out Clayton was in love with and intimate with two other women, Clayton knew he had to come clean to Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia about what happened. He told all three women he was in love with them last week and wanted to be transparent about that with Gabby and Rachel.

“I didn’t want to go about it this way but because it became a dealbreaker [for Susie], I don’t want it to be a dealbreaker with us,” Clayton explained. “This is the hard part to say, but I was in love with her, and I’m in love with each of you, too. I also was intimate with both of you. I know it isn’t easy to hear, but I do believe there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. I do see one of you being on the other side of it with me. I don’t know who that is, I really don’t. I promise if I knew the answer to that, I wouldn’t string anybody else along.”

Clayton Echard on' The Bachelor.' (ABC)

Gabby and Rachel both stormed out in tears, as they couldn’t believe Clayton could be in love with three women. Gabby was the first to come back and confront Clayton, and she wasn’t pleased with his explanation. “I just don’t think he’s being fair right now,” she cried. “I don’t think you just tell multiple people that you love them thinking there would be no consequences, knowing there’s still steps along the way we have to get through. For him saying, ‘The woman I walk out with is the woman I love the most,’ — wrong f***ing answer. I don’t want to be loved “the most”. I want to be loved for who I am.”

Next, Rachel came back in to have more alone time with Clayton, and she was even more visibly upset. She was choking back breaths as she tried to converse with him in tears. “I just am so in love with you, I feel like my heart’s breaking,” she said. “I never thought in the worst case scenario….It’s so hard to understand the love that I’m feeling that you can feel for three people. It’s so hard.”

Clayton explained that the love he had for Rachel is different than the love he has for Gabby and Susie. He begged her to “trust him” enough to stick it out and try to fight for what they have by taking it day by day. Rachel was torn, but she wound up accepting a rose from Clayton.

Clayton's final 3 on 'The Bachelor.' (ABC)

Gabby, however, said she couldn’t accept the rose. Clayton also explained to her that he loved all the women in different ways. “How am I supposed to proceed if now it’s “all different ways” but in the end it’s who you love “the most”?” Gabby questioned. “I feel like I’m being measured and I never ever want to feel that way.” Clayton pleaded with Gabby one last time to stay and give him a chance, and in the end, she acquiesced and accepted the rose.

The next day, Gabby got to meet Clayton’s parents, and she was in a much better place by the end of the family time. “I did make the right decision at the rose ceremony last night and it makes me excited for the future,” Gabby gushed. “I’m ready now more than ever to be with him.” Rachel’s day with Clayton’s family also went well and she admitted she “really wanted it” to be her at the end after how well things went. Unfortunately, Clayton was only more torn than ever after that day.