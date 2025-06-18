Jonathan Bailey: 5 Things to Know About the Actor

Jonathan Bailey is cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stars. After stealing hearts in Bridgerton, he brought charm and charisma to the role of Fiyero in Wicked, the highly anticipated musical starring alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The two-part film adaptation released its first installment at the end of 2024, with the second expected in 2025.

Not stopping there, Bailey is now roaring into blockbuster territory with a major role in Jurassic World: Rebirth, where he stars opposite Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali. At the London premiere on June 17, 2025, Bailey and Johansson shared a friendly kiss on the red carpet—a lighthearted moment that quickly made headlines.

From Regency-era romance to magical mayhem and dinosaur showdowns, here’s everything you need to know about the actor taking Hollywood by storm.

1. Jonathan is known for his role in Bridgerton.

Bailey made a lasting impression as Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest sibling of the Bridgerton family. While he appeared in season 1, it was season 2 that truly launched him into the spotlight, centering on Anthony’s slow-burn romance with Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley. The season was based on Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me and became a major hit for Netflix. Jonathan returned for season 3, continuing Anthony’s storyline as the Bridgerton universe expands.

2. Jonathan is open about his sexuality.

The actor came out to his loved ones in his early 20s, but he has been candid about the pressures he faced as a gay actor navigating the entertainment industry. In an interview with GQ, he recalled being advised by a fellow actor to stay closeted if he wanted to succeed, warning him that being openly gay could cost him roles. “All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through,” he said.

Eventually, Jonathan chose authenticity over fear. “I reached a point where I thought, F**k this, I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part,” he explained.

While he tends to keep his romantic life private, Jonathan has referenced having a boyfriend in past interviews.

3. Jonathan is a prominent theater actor.

Jonathan has been working in the London theater scene since 1995. He starred in the 2018 West End revival of Company and won the 2019 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical. Jonathan recently starred in the London play Cock.

4. Jonathan is from England.

Jonathan was born in the Oxfordshire village of Benson in England. He eventually went on to attend the Open University. His first onscreen role was in the 1997 British TV series Bramwell.

5. Jonathan originally auditioned for a different Bridgerton part.

Jonathan initially tried out for the Duke of Hastings role, which eventually went to Regé-Jean Page. However, the casting team proposed the idea of Jonathan playing Anthony, and the rest is history. “It wasn’t until I was talking to the production company and Chris Van Dusen, the showrunner, and at the end of the meeting we’d spoken about family, and men in society, and women in society, and our own personal experiences,” Jonathan told OprahMag.com. “And they said, ‘Have you thought about Anthony? We’re gonna send you some scripts to read because we think you might be an Anthony.’”