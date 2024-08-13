Jonathan Bailey Appears in New Teaser as ‘Wicked’ Character Fiyero: Video

Image Credit: Getty Images

“Oz’s most eligible bachelor” is here, according to the latest teaser from Wicked. Jonathan Bailey appeared in an all-new clip from the upcoming movie — which hits theaters on November 22 — as his character, Fiyero Tigelaar. The self-described “self-absorbed and deeply shallow” prince is the love interest in the film, which is based on the stage musical.

After Ariana Grande‘s Galinda (who becomes Glinda in The Wizard of Oz) and Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba (a.k.a the Wicked Witch of the West) meet Fiyero, Galinda is charmed by him, but Elphaba is hardly impressed. Throughout the teaser clip, viewers see Ariana’s Galinda and Jonathan’s Fiyero become acquainted at Shiz University, where many other students are smitten by him with the exception of Elphaba. Toward the end of the video, Elphaba tells Fiyero that he pretends to be “shallow” and “self-absorbed,” but he assures that, he actually finds himself to be “genuinely self-absorbed and deeply shallow.”

Last year, Jonathan, 36, described working with the rest of the Wicked cast during an interview with PEOPLE.

“Everyone who’s involved is a theater nerd,” he told the publication in December 2023. “Me and Ari were very giggle-y that day, and to see Michelle Yeoh sing and be brilliant was amazing. … It’s going to blow people’s minds. So get ready.”

As for his co-stars, Ariana, 31, and Cynthia, 37, have been promoting part 1 of their upcoming film. Part 2 premieres on November 26, 2025. From wearing thematic outfits at public events to discussing the movie during interviews, Ariana explained what fans can expect from her and Cynthia during a recent appearance on “Hot Ones.”

“There was lots of bubble singing, which was very high up and I wasn’t harnessed. I was just kind of there,” Ariana told “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans. “I had a lot of stunty singing things [sic], but nothing compared to Cynthia Erivo. This is my favorite thing in the entire world, watching Cynthia in her harness with a broom, a hat, wig, corset, dress, the whole thing, flipping upside down, flying around the set, singing ‘Defying Gravity’ every take like it’s nothing.”

The pop star concluded that she and her co-stars “had to do some really insane and beautiful things for this film, and it was just so much fun.”