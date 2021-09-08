Joie Chavis: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Diddy Was Pictured Kissing

Five things to know about Joie Chavis, the model and social media personality who was photographed kissing Diddy aboard a yacht in Italy.

There’s never a dull moment in the world of celebrity couplings. The latest subjects of romance speculation are Diddy and Joie Chavis, who were recently photographed sharing a kiss aboard a yacht while on vacation in Italy this week. The producer, real name Sean Combs, 51, (but known for various monikers, including Puff Daddy or P. Diddy) was spotted locking lips and cuddling with the model, 33, following his stint in Venice with his daughters Chance, 15, D’Lila Star, 14, and Jesse James, 14, for Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion event.

It is unclear if the two are actually dating. But who exactly is Joie? The model has been romantically involved with other notable figures in the music industry in the past. Below, five things to know about the producer’s maybe, maybe-not new girlfriend, including her job and past relationships.

Joie is a model and social media personality

With 2 million followers on Instagram and 146K subscribers, Joie is a model and social media personality. Her focus is fitness, health, and lifestyle content. The social media personality would often share content of healthy breakfast and snack recipes, fitness and workout hacks (including a five-minute workout for your booty), and makeup tutorials, among other lifestyle content. As for her modeling work, she’s currently an ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie fashion line Savage X Fenty, often modeling pieces for the website.

Joie has been in relationships with other notable rappers

The model and social media personality has been romantically linked to other veterans of the music industry, including Abou “Bu” Thiam, a music executive who has worked with Kanye West. (He is also the brother of singer Akon.) Most recently, Joie dated rappers Bow Wow and Future, respectively. She had an on-again, off-again relationship with Bow Wow; the two share one daughter together. After the two split for the final time, she began dating Future in 2017. She and Future welcomed a son together in 2018 but split the following year.

Joie is a mother of two

As mentioned, Joie shares her oldest child, daughter Shai Moss, 10, with ex Bow Wow. In 2018, she welcomed son Hendrix Wilburn, 2, with ex Future. The social media personality often shares Instagram photos and videos of her two children, including a clip of them unboxing presents last Christmas and shopping trips with her daughter. She appears to have an amicable relationship with both of her exes. Bow Wow has been vocal about their seamless co-parenting flow, while Future wished her a happy Mother’s Day last year.

Joie runs a lifestyle blog called Joie in Life

The model and social media personality also dabbles in business, running a lifestyle website called Joie in Life (the same name as her official YouTube channel). Like her YouTube channel, the site has articles about healthy recipes and fitness tips. She also has her own line of swimwear, athletic apparel, and fitness equipment available to shop on the site. The fitness enthusiast also offers a four-week course on how to sculpt and tone your body.

Joie has some famous artist friends

No surprise here, but Joie has some notable famous friends. Rapper Cardi B, singer Normani, and, of course, Diddy are just a few of the artists who follow her on Instagram. In a recent post shared last week, Normani even left a supportive comment that read, “so beautifulllllllllll.”