5 Things

Joie Chavis: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Diddy Was Pictured Kissing

diddy
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sean Combs Sean Combs at REHAB Beach Club, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Aug 2017
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Proud dad! Sean 'Diddy' Combs was spotted with his three daughters, Chance and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James as the family enjoy the sights during a gondola ride out on their holidays in Venice. The group have been in town supporting D'Lila Star and Jessie James Diddy's twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, as they made their runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. The girls appear to have followed in the footsteps of their late mom, Kim Porter who passed unexpectedly in 2018 from pneumonia. Diddy sat back as the group enjoyed a gondola ride and the girls snapped photos along the way. Diddy's famous ex, Jennifer Lopez also attended the celebrity packed show on Sunday. Pictured: P Diddy, Sean Combs , Puff Daddy, Diddy, Jessie James, D'Lila Star, Chance Combs BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - P Diddy with his family at the Dolce & Gabbana event in Venice.Pictured: P DiddyBACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Dior Combs, Chris Combs, Quincy Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs and daughters Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer

Five things to know about Joie Chavis, the model and social media personality who was photographed kissing Diddy aboard a yacht in Italy.

There’s never a dull moment in the world of celebrity couplings. The latest subjects of romance speculation are Diddy and Joie Chavis, who were recently photographed sharing a kiss aboard a yacht while on vacation in Italy this week. The producer, real name Sean Combs, 51, (but known for various monikers, including Puff Daddy or P. Diddy) was spotted locking lips and cuddling with the model, 33, following his stint in Venice with his daughters Chance, 15, D’Lila Star, 14, and Jesse James, 14, for Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion event.

It is unclear if the two are actually dating. But who exactly is Joie? The model has been romantically involved with other notable figures in the music industry in the past. Below, five things to know about the producer’s maybe, maybe-not new girlfriend, including her job and past relationships.

Joie is a model and social media personality

With 2 million followers on Instagram and 146K subscribers, Joie is a model and social media personality. Her focus is fitness, health, and lifestyle content. The social media personality would often share content of healthy breakfast and snack recipes, fitness and workout hacks (including a five-minute workout for your booty), and makeup tutorials, among other lifestyle content. As for her modeling work, she’s currently an ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie fashion line Savage X Fenty, often modeling pieces for the website.

Joie has been in relationships with other notable rappers

The model and social media personality has been romantically linked to other veterans of the music industry, including Abou “Bu” Thiam, a music executive who has worked with Kanye West. (He is also the brother of singer Akon.) Most recently, Joie dated rappers Bow Wow and Future, respectively. She had an on-again, off-again relationship with Bow Wow; the two share one daughter together. After the two split for the final time, she began dating Future in 2017. She and Future welcomed a son together in 2018 but split the following year.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples Making Out At The Beach: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello & More

The Hamptons, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Emily Ratajkowski meets her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and dog Colombo at the beach in The Hamptons. Te couple share a kiss before Emily goes for a bike ride with her friends. Pictured: Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Zoe Saldana puts on a westuit for a Sunday surf session with her husband Marco Perego Saldana. The pair showed some PDA in between waves while out enjoying a family beach day in Malibu. Pictured: Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego Saldana BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tulum, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - She jetted off to Tulum, Mexico with her boyfriend Eyal Booker last week despite the UK being in the midst of a second lockdown. Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker were spotted kissing by their resort swimming pool and later on checking the beach. Pictured: Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker BACKGRID USA 24 NOVEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Joie is a mother of two

As mentioned, Joie shares her oldest child, daughter Shai Moss, 10, with ex Bow Wow. In 2018, she welcomed son Hendrix Wilburn, 2, with ex Future. The social media personality often shares Instagram photos and videos of her two children, including a clip of them unboxing presents last Christmas and shopping trips with her daughter. She appears to have an amicable relationship with both of her exes. Bow Wow has been vocal about their seamless co-parenting flow, while Future wished her a happy Mother’s Day last year.

Joie runs a lifestyle blog called Joie in Life

The model and social media personality also dabbles in business, running a lifestyle website called Joie in Life (the same name as her official YouTube channel). Like her YouTube channel, the site has articles about healthy recipes and fitness tips. She also has her own line of swimwear, athletic apparel, and fitness equipment available to shop on the site. The fitness enthusiast also offers a four-week course on how to sculpt and tone your body.

Joie has some famous artist friends 

No surprise here, but Joie has some notable famous friends. Rapper Cardi B, singer Normani, and, of course, Diddy are just a few of the artists who follow her on Instagram. In a recent post shared last week, Normani even left a supportive comment that read, “so beautifulllllllllll.”