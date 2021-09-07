Diddy & Joie Chavis Caught Kissing & Cuddling On His Massive Yacht In Capri, Italy — Photos

New relationship alert? Diddy and Joie Chavis were spotted kissing and cuddling while on vacation in Capri, Italy.

The producer, real name Sean Combs, 51, and the model and social media personality, 32, were photographed sharing a kiss and embracing one another on Diddy's yacht on the waters of Capri this week, as seen in the photos HERE.

It is unclear if the producer and the model, who shares daughter Shai Moss, 10, with ex Bow Wow and son Hendrix Wilburn, 2, with ex Future, are an item. But Diddy arrived in Europe last month with his three daughters Chance, 15, D’Lila, 14, and Jessie James, 14, to attend Dolce & Gabbana’s three-day fashion event in Venice prior to hitting up Capri.

His daughters walked the runway at one of the events that showcased the Italian luxury fashion house’s new collection during the event. The proud dad shared a series of photos from the runway on Instagram on August 29 and captioned the post, “Words can’t explain. LOVE.” A few days after the girls walked the runway, the family of four enjoyed a gondola ride.

Prior to the PDA session in Capri, Diddy sparked romance rumors with City Girls singer Yung Miami. The two were photographed holding hands at Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas‘s birthday party in June, but never publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship. The producer was also previously briefly linked to Lori Harvey prior to her romance with Michael B. Jordan.

As for Joie, she was previously in relationships with Bow Wow and Future. She split from Bow Wow in 2017 and Future in 2019, respectively, after about two years of dating the rappers. Interestingly enough, Joie’s ex Bow Wow has credited Diddy for helping him learn how to co-parent with his exes. (The rapper, real name Shad Moss, also has an infant son with model Olivia Sky.)

“My kid’s moms — you see I don’t even like to say baby mama or baby mother — my children’s moms they can call me for anything,” he said in an interview with The Shade Room in January. “Imma get it done. If they out of town, if they in Miami, they need something, they wanna go out, no matter what it is. If it’s a function going on, they need to get in with they girls, Imma set it up. . . We family. I think that’s important. And I got that from Puff.”

“He taught me a lot being around him, watching how he moves,” he continued. “I’m always asking him questions like, ‘How do you do it? How? How?’ It’s a blessing. And it works well when it’s like that. It’s a family thing. I love them both and I’m just happy that I got two good ones on my side.”