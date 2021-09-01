Diddy Enjoys A Gondola Ride With His Daughters, Chance, D’Lila, & Jessie While In Venice — Photo

Diddy brought his girls on a sweet family excursion to Italy, and they took on one of Venice’s most popular tourist activities.

Summer is nearly over, but rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, 51, still enjoyed a special vacation with his three daughters Chance, 15, D’Lila, 14, and Jessie, 14. The rapper and record executive took in a relaxing boat ride in Venice on Wednesday September 1. The girls looked like they enjoyed European outing , while their dad seemed like he got some quality rest and relaxation.

The three Combs girls looked incredibly grown up on the outing. The twins wore matching black outfits with a floral design, and they accessorized with silver necklaces and shades. Chance rocked a colorful dress with an intricate pattern all over it. Diddy sported a green, long-sleeved t-shirt and a white pair of shorts. He accessorized with a gold chain and a pair of sunglasses, as he laid back in the gondola and enjoyed the ride.

Diddy and the girls have been on an exciting family vacation together. Other than the gondola ride, he also accompanied his daughters to the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show on Saturday August 29. The iconic rapper showed that his daughters have started to dabble in modeling, as he posted a photo of himself with the young ladies in their outfits, and also posted pictures of them on the runway to his Instagram. The girls were also spotted out wearing matching leopard print dresses while on the family getaway.

The rap icon also offered small glimpses into the vacation on his Instagram story. He posted a video of his mom Janice Combs on a yacht, as they prepared to set sail, and she looked excited for the trip. Other than the vacation, he also went posted a short video, where he paid tribute to his late girlfriend, and D’Lila and Jessie’s mom, Kim Porter, who died in 2018. Overlooking a sunset, Diddy filmed himself. “Life is short. Tomorrow’s not promised. Live everyday to the fullest. Be your best, be your greatest, be your happiest,” he said. “Don’t sweat the bulls**t. These are things I say to myself. I’m not preaching.” He then pointed at the sunset and tagged Kim’s Instagram. “Baby, I see you. Look at you shining up there,” he said.