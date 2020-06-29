5 Things
Jilissa Ann Zoltko: 5 Things To Know About Gorgeous Model Spotted On Lunch Date With Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron
Tyler Cameron was spotted with yet another gorgeous blonde while out in Florida! Here’s what you need to know about Jilissa Ann Zoltko, the stunning swimwear model and law student.

There may be a new lady in Tyler Cameron‘s life! The Bachelorette alum, 27, was spotted out and about in Florida, with a stunning blonde by his side. Her name is Jilissa Ann Zoltko! Tyler, a model himself, met up with the gorgeous swimsuit model, 22, for a midday lunch date, as revealed in photos obtained by fan account Bachelor Tea Daily. The two were dressed casually, with masks on, as they hit up an eatery and returned to a house in Tyler’s truck. The twosome haven’t commented publicly on their relationship, so in the meantime, here’s what you should know about Jilissa:

1. She’s a swimsuit model. Jilissa’s Instagram feed is full of incredibly modeling shots showing off her best swimwear looks and tiniest outfits. She’s just too cute! The 22-year-old appears to model quite a lot for Fashion Nova, as many of the sexy bikinis on her page are by the brand. Jilissa has also modeled for Midori Bikinis and MeUndies, as well.

🐆🐆🐆 @myboywear

2. She’s currently a 3L law student. Jilissa is hard at work completing her degree at the University of Miami Law School in Florida, where she’s set to graduate in 2021. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Stetson University in 2018, according to LinkedIn. There, she was active in Greek life, even becoming the vice president of the Phi Alpha Delta sorority.

3. She also works as a legal intern. When she’s not modeling, Jilissa is busy as a legal intern at Attorney Sherry Wood Law Firm in Sarasota, Florida, according to LinkedIn. She’s worked at the firm for over five years.

🧜🏼‍♀️

4. She grew up in Miami. Jilissa was born in Boston, Massachusetts, but moved to Miami with her family when she was a young child. That’s not too far from Jupiter, Florida, where Tyler grew up, and is currently quarantining by the beach.

5. She may have been introduced to Tyler by a friend. Jilissa is friends with Tyler’s close pal, Kate Dooley, on Instagram. Kate is part of the “Quarantine Crew,” Tyler’s group of buddies who are riding out the coronavirus pandemic together in Florida. That pack used to include his ex from The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown.