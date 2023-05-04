Jeff Greenstein: 5 Things To Know About Paulina Porizkova’s Boyfriend

Jeff Greenstein is a television producer and writer.

He’s been dating model Paulina Porizkova since February 2023.

Paulina confirmed their relationship in May 2023.

Jeff Greenstein is the lucky guy that’s dating legendary model Paulina Porizkova. The couple started dating in February 2023 and Paulina finally confirmed the relationship on May 4, with a photo of them kissing in Paris. Paulina revealed that she had a new boyfriend on the HollywoodLife Podcast on March 10, but she waited almost two months until she revealed Jeff’s identity to her fans.

So, who is Jeff Greenstein? Jeff has enjoyed an impressive career in the television industry for the last three decades. Find out more about Paulina’s new man below!

Jeff is a TV producer, writer, and director.

Jeff began his career in television in the 1980s, when he scored a job as a writer on the fantasy sitcom The Charmings. His next big job was in the 1990s as a writer and supervising producer on Friends. Jeff went on to work on other popular shows including Desperate Housewives, Parenthood, and Mom.

Jeff worked on Will & Grace.

Jeff had the most success when he worked on Will & Grace. He was a head writer and executive producer, and later a showrunner, on the hit NBC sitcom. He worked on the show from 1999 to 2004.

He created several TV shows.

The first show that Jeff created was Partners, a sitcom that aired on Fox from 1995 to 1996. Next, he created Getting Personal, another Fox sitcom, that aired in 1998. He went on to create the 2011 ABC Family sitcom State of Georgia. The show, which starred Raven-Symone, was canceled after only one season due to low ratings.

He won an Emmy Award

As an executive producer on Will & Grace, Jeff won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2000. He shared the award with the other Will & Grace producers and the show’s creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick.

He’s from Georgia

Jeff grew up in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Riverwood High School and went to college at Tufts University in Massachusetts.