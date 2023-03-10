Paulina Porizkova Reveals New Romance After Mourning Estranged Husband Ric Ocasek (Exclusive)

After her heartbreaking split from Ric Ocasek and his subsequent passing, Paulina Porizkova is giving a new relationship a chance, despite “trust issues” and not wanted to be in a relationship “ever” again. The No Filter author revealed she was seeing someone new while chatting in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast. Paulina revealed the news when she was discussing the book Us by Terrence Real, and told HL, “I was reading it when I was single, and I thought, ‘The next man I meet where I feel like the potential for a relationship is going to go somewhere, I’m going to make them read this book before we get anywhere for real. And so I can say, I’ve just handed that book up to somebody.”

The top model added that the relationship was “in the early days,” but he did read the book she gave him! “We had the most amazing conversations about ourselves and where we are going and what we want,” Paulina told HL, “So it was a fantastic conversation piece, actually.”

The mother of two admitted that she “didn’t even know that I could ever trust anyone again to want to be in a relationship,” and that she’s still struggling with her “trust issues.” “My work is cut out for me,” she laughed.

Paulina recalled her 28 years of marriage to Ric, and their relationship which began when she was only 19, which she details in her new memoir, No Filter: The Good, The Bad and the Beautiful. “I thought I had hit the jackpot. I thought I found a man who was able to love me the way that I wanted to be loved, which was completely obsessively. I didn’t realize that by immersing myself into this great love, that I was going to lose little pieces of myself, or that I was giving up my control as a human being,” she remembered.”I was 19, I was a kid, I was an idiot. But as the marriage kept going and I started growing up, I started understanding little pieces of this…I thought, ‘I’m not going to do that anymore,’ and the more I did that, the further away my husband backed off, because I was not what he had signed up for. He had signed up for me being 19, I guess.”

Eventually, Ric and Paulina split in 2018, but remained in the same household. The 57-year-old was caring for the Cars’ frontman in September 2019 when he passed away following a surgery. She learned the day after he died that she had been left out of his will, and according to documents, the musician wrote instructions that she should not receive any of his belongings or money, claiming that the model had “abandoned” him amid their divorce proceedings.

“I think it was kind of almost a crime of passion sort of a thing,” Paulina said of her ex’s reasoning for excluding her. “The betrayal of this man that I’m waiting on hand and foot while he’s recuperating…and then he doesn’t want me to have anything if he dies. I mean, the idea that he didn’t want me to be provided for after 35 years, and that he lied that in order to achieve that, he said I had ‘abandoned him,’ which is a legal term, not an emotional term, was so utterly devastating to me.”

Since, Paulina has settled with Ric Ocasek's estate and receiving an unspecified number from her partner of nearly 35 years.