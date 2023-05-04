Paulina Porizkova Finally Shares Identity Of New BF Jeff Greenstein As They Kiss In Paris

Paulina Porizkova has finally revealed who her new boyfriend is. After confirming to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s in a relationship again on March 10, the 58-year-old model made her romance with TV producer/writer Jeff Greenstein official on her Instagram May 4. Paulina shared a photo of the couple kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. They wore matching marinière outfits and looked so in love in the snapshot.

In her caption, Paulina revealed that she’s been dating Jeff — who was an executive producer on Will & Grace — since February. “Three months of laughter, kisses, banter, love and unalloyed goofiness, celebrated in the goofiest of ways in the most romantic city in the world,” Paulina wrote, tagging Jeff. “Thank you, thank you all ever so much for the outpouring of love and support for my happiness,” she said to her fans. “I’m overcome with your generosity.”

Paulina previously shared her first PDA photo with Jeff on April 26, but she kept his identity a secret. She shared an image of her and her man’s shadows kissing, which led to her fans flooding the comments section and congratulating her on the romance that was still a mystery at the time. Over a month earlier, Paulina was on the HollywoodLife Podcast and was chatting about the book, Us, by Terrence Real, when she confirmed that she’s dating someone new after her estranged husband Ric Ocasek‘s death in 2019.

“I was reading it when I was single, and I thought, ‘The next man I meet where I feel like the potential for a relationship is going to go somewhere, I’m going to make them read this book before we get anywhere for real,’ ” Paulina said. “And so I can say, I’ve just handed that book up to somebody.” The top model added that the relationship was “in the early days,” but they already had “the most amazing conversations about ourselves and where we are going and what we want.”

Paulina and Ric got married when she was 24 and he was 45, however their romance began when she was 19. During their marriage, they welcomed two sons Jonathan Raven Ocasek, 29, and Oliver Orion Ocasek, 24. The couple split in 2018, and Ric passed away following a surgery in September 2019. Paulina learned the day after Ric died that she had been left out of his will.