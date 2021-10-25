Paulina Porizkova Reaches Settlement To Get More Of Late Husband Ric Ocasek’s Money After Cut Out Of Will

Paulina Porizkova revealed that she is receiving money that’s ‘very fair’ despite being left out of Ric Ocasek’s will, in an interview just two years after his death.

Paulina Porizkova, 56, has reached a settlement with the estate of her husband Ric Ocasek and seems to be happy with it. The supermodel, who made headlines when it was revealed she was cut of the late singer’s will in 2019, shared the news that she’ll be getting an amount of money that she’s calling “fair” during a recent interview on an episode of Los Angeles Magazine‘s The Originals podcast. The beauty said she knows “exactly how much I’m owed under New York law…and I am getting it. The estate is settling with me.”

She also went on to deny that the former Cars frontman was only worth $5 million at the time of his death, which was brought on by natural causes at the age of 75 on Sept. 15, 2019. “You know, that’s bulls—. Just like that,” she told host Andrew Goldman. After Andrew asked her if that number was released and put out there for “tax purposes,” she added, “Yes, it was. … In the very early days, they just had to put down a number.”

“They just put down a low sum, so that it wouldn’t seem like he was maybe holding away a lot of money from me? I don’t know. I’m not sure,” she continued.

Although she wouldn’t reveal how much money she was getting from Ric’s estate, she did said it was enough to make sure she’s “fine” in the future. “That I cannot tell you, [but] I am gonna be fine,” she assured. “I am gonna be fine. I settled last week.”

“There you go. I settled last week with the estate. They were very fair. They gave me what is mine under New York state law, and we’re done,” she concluded.

Paulina and Ric split in 2018 after 28 years of marriage but never got legally divorced. They were also still living with each other at the time Ric died and Paulina soon found out she was left out of his will. In his will, Ric reportedly asked that Paulina not be given any of his belongings or money because she had “abandoned” him amid the divorce proceedings. The former couple shared sons, Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 23.