Paulina Porizkova Kisses Mystery Man In Steamy Photo After Confirming New Romance

Sparks are flying! Model and No Filter author Paulina Porizkova, 58, shared her first PDA photo with her mystery man on Apr. 26, and it’s safe to say she is loved up. “Love is in the air. #betweenjloandbettywhite #startingover #loveisintheair #springhassprung,” she captioned the photo of her and her man’s shadow in a lip lock. Although it is unclear who the man is, Paulina first confirmed her new romance to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview on Mar. 10.

When chatting about the book, Us, by Terrence Real, she told the HollywoodLife Podcast that she was indeed seeing someone new after her estranged husband, Ric Ocasek‘s death in 2019. “I was reading it when I was single, and I thought, ‘The next man I meet where I feel like the potential for a relationship is going to go somewhere, I’m going to make them read this book before we get anywhere for real’. And so I can say, I’ve just handed that book up to somebody.”

Soon after the 58-year-old beauty shared the kissing photo, many of her one million followers flocked to the comments to react to the news. “We LOVE to see it!”, one fan wrote, while another quipped, “It’s so evident, kind, & natural with you two @paulinaporizkov.” A third admirer couldn’t help but express their joy for Paulina, who was set to divorce Ric just before he died in Sept. 2019. “We’re all so happy for you!!!!! You’ve worked so hard,” they penned.



Amid declaring she is in love with someone new, Paulina recently celebrated her 58th birthday by nearly baring it all via Instagram on Apr. 10. “I begin 58 with nothing but sunshine and a smile. And the hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now. #thisis58 #nofilter #betweenjloandbettywhite #greypride ,” her caption of the nearly nude photo read. “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes! Although twenty hours of my birthday were spent traveling- it was SO worth it. (Total bonus points for anyone who can figure out the toy reference).”

Paulina’s third book was released on Nov. 15, 2022, and she is currently on a book tour to sign and promote the memoir. She detailed some of the troubles of her 28-year marriage to the late musician in the book as well. “I thought I had hit the jackpot. I thought I found a man who was able to love me the way that I wanted to be loved, which was completely obsessively. I didn’t realize that by immersing myself into this great love, that I was going to lose little pieces of myself, or that I was giving up my control as a human being,” she recalled. Paulina and Ric got married when she was 24 and he was 45, however their romance began when she was 19. During their marriage, they welcomed two sons Jonathan Raven Ocasek, 29, and Oliver Orion Ocasek, 24.