Jason Foster: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Who Gets First 1-On-1 Date With Clare

Clare Crawley will go on a one-on-one date with Jason Foster during the Oct. 20 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Here’s more to know about him.

Jason Foster is the lucky guy who will spend one-on-one time with Clare Crawley during episode two of The Bachelorette. He’ll be the only man to have a one-on-one date this week, while all of the other guys will be stuck on group dates. Due to Clare’s intense connection with Dale Moss taking up most of the show’s premiere episode, we didn’t see much of Jason during week one, so this will really be his time to shine. Get to know more about the 31-year old here:

1. He’s a former professional football player. Jason, an offensive lineman, started his NFL career on the Indianapolis Colts from April 2012 until Sept. 2012. The following month, he was signed by the Oakland Raiders, where he played until Dec. 2013. Then, Jason was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Dec. 2013, but his time on the team was short-lived. The Bucs released Jason the following August. In 2015, he played for the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League, but after 18 games, he was released by the team in Feb. 2016.

2. He ended his football career for his health. Jason decided to put an end to his football career after suffering several concussions on the field. He has since lost 120 pounds and has been dedicated to a healthy lifestyle. At the height of his football career, he weighed 326 pounds, according to a post on his Instagram page.

3. He currently works in IT Staffing. Jason has worked at Signature Consultants in the Washington D.C. area since 2016. He started as a Resource Manager, but was promoted to Account Manager in April 2018, according to his LinkedIn.

4. He’s a college graduate. Jason graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2012. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration and Management.

5. He’s an animal lover. Jason admittedly loves animals and “would open his home to every dog on the planet that needs one,” according to his ABC Bio.