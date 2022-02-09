Hitomi Mochizuki: 5 Things To Know About The Yogi Seen With Shawn Mendes In Hawaii

YouTube yogi Hitomi Mochizuki performed an intimate beach ritual on newly-single Shawn Mendes. Here are 5 things to know about Hitomi.

Shawn Mendes, 23, has cozied up to a new woman following his split from Camila Cabello, 24. The “Wonder” crooner was seen with YouTube yogi Hitomi Mochizuki in Hawaii on Feb. 4. The pair were engaged in an intimate beach ritual, which involved Hitomi kneeling down and getting face-to-face with Shawn, who inhaled a shamanic medicine called Rapé. They grabbed lunch after the ritual and were all smiles together.

Here are five things to know about Hitomi, whose passion for yogi and meditation is heavily documented on her YouTube page.

1. Hitomi is huge on YouTube.

Hitomi has nearly 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, which she launched in 2013. She also has a massive following on Instagram (400K followers). Hitomi’s most recent YouTube videos typically get between 150K to 300K views. She does a lot of yogi, meditation, and healing practices in her videos. One video, titled “My Cozy Night Time Routine,” features Hitomi detailing what she does before she goes to bed each night. She also has videos about making friends, lessons she wished she learned from her parents, and sex tips.

2. She’s opened up about her mental health.

Hitomi’s also used her YouTube following to get honest about her mental health struggles. In fact, she truly shot to fame on YouTube thanks to her heartfelt videos on topics like anxiety, PTSD, mental illness, and lack of confidence, before revealing that she was diagnosed manic depressive. In July 2021, she detailed how she copes with anxiety in a 26 minute-long video. She’s also let her followers know about her “daily habits” that allow her to avoid being depressed.

3. She takes diet and exercise very seriously.

Hitomi is passionate about a healthy diet and routine fitness. She has a “What I Eat in a Day to Feel Fully Nourished” video on her page, as well as “What I Eat When I Have No Time.” Hitomi specifically talks a lot about vegan health options. She’s documented her gym workout routines in multiple videos over the years. Lately, she stays in shape by doing a lot of yoga.

4. She lived in a treehouse.

Yes, Hitomi did indeed live in a treehouse for a whole month. She detailed the wild experience in an Aug. 2019 video, titled “I lived in a treehouse for a month.” She explained in the tour, “I feel my whole body and nervous system just relax and neutralize when I’m surrounded by green and foliage. I just feel that everyone needs to spend time in the stillness of nature to remember a part of themselves.” Hitomi added, “Living in a treehouse the past 3 weeks has been such an amazing manifestation come to fruition. It is such a wonder to just exist in one of your own wishes.”

5. Hitomi resembles Shawn’s ex.

Hitomi looks strikingly similar to Camila. They both have brunette hair and similar body shapes. We even had to do a double take of Hitomi in the beach ritual photos! It’s unclear if Shawn is just friends with Hitomi or if they are a romantic item. He and Camila broke up in November 2021 after two years of dating. However, the “Señorita” singers sparked reconciliation rumors weeks later when they took their dog Tarzan for a walk in Miami.