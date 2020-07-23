Greg Vaughan: 5 Things To Know About ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Leaving The Iconic Soap Series

After eight years on the iconic soap opera, Greg Vaughan announced he’s leaving ‘Days of Our Lives.’ Here’s what else you need to know about the actor, who said he ‘finished his reign’ at ‘Days.’

it’s the end of an era. Days of Our Lives star Greg Vaughan announced in a July 22 interview that he’s leaving the soap opera after playing Eric Brady on the show for eight years. Greg, 47, said on the That’s Awesome with Steve Burton & Bradford Anderson podcast that while he loves his fans, he felt his time on the long-running soap was “coming to an end.” Here’s five facts you should know about Greg:

1. He joined Days of Our Lives in 2012. Greg has played Eric Brady, a role once occupied by Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles, for eight years. When Greg joined the show, Eric had become a priest after working as a photographer in the Congo. Despite his oath, he wound up having a torrid love affair with church secretary Nicole Walker. His storyline only got wilder from there. Greg won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2018.

2. This may just turn into a break from Days. Greg explained on the podcast that his departure may just be a break from the soap series. It was reported in November 2019 that the stars of Days of Our Lives, were all released from their contracts, and the long-running show would be going on “indefinite hiatus.” The soap was recently renewed for its 56th season, though.

“For all my Days fans that are listening, I love you all… it’s never over, so I’m not gonna say it’s over,” Greg said. “I’m taking a break, if you will. Days was going through a renewal negotiation and not knowing where they were going to go,” he said, adding, “I just felt my time was coming to an end anyways.”

3. He’s engaged to actress Angie Harmon. Greg and the Rizzoli & Isles star, 47, got engaged in December 2019, when Greg popped the question over a holiday vacation. This will be the second marriage for both Greg and Angie. Greg split with Dutch model and actress Touriya Haoud, with whom he shares three sons, in 2014. Angie divorced NFL star Jason Sehorn the same year. The exes share three daughters. He briefly dated Alyssa Milano while starring on the second season of Charmed.

4. He also plays Calvin on Queen Sugar. Even if Greg leaves Days permanently, you’ll still be able to see him on your television screen. He plays Calvin on Queen Sugar, too. Greg has appeared in 18 episodes of the OWN series so far, as the police officer in an unconventional relationship with a Black Lives Matter protestor, Nova Bordelon.

5. He used to be a model. Greg began his modeling career at 16. After graduating from high school, he modeled in Milan, Italy for Giorgio Armani. He went on to model for famous designers and brands like Gianni Versace, Tommy Hilfiger, Banana Republic, and Ralph Lauren. He eventually tired of modeling and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting, landing his first role on Baywatch in 1996.