Who’s Going to the Super Bowl 2026? Updates on the Teams

Super Bowl 60 is approaching fast, and football fans are betting which teams could head to the game as the playoffs continue. After the January 17, 2026, game between Buffalo and Denver ended in a major upset for the Bills during overtime, NFL viewers don’t know what to expect when it comes to the rest of the playoffs between New England and Denver and Los Angeles and Seattle.

Below, get an update on which teams will go to the 2026 Super Bowl and more about the highly anticipated game.

When Is Super Bowl 60? Game Date

The 2026 Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday, February 8, at around 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Where Is the 2026 Super Bowl? See Location

The 2026 Super Bowl will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Who’s Going to Super Bowl 60? Team Predictions

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are playing in the 2026 Super Bowl. Both teams won their respective championships in late January 2026.

Predictions indicated that the Seahawks and the Patriots were the top contenders.

The Broncos inched their way closer to the Super Bowl by defeating the Buffalo Bills in a major 33-30 victory on January 17, 2026.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen — who is currently expecting his first child with wife Hailee Steinfeld — got emotional during a post-game press conference about the loss. Without holding back tears, he admitted that he felt “like I let my teammates down tonight.”

“It’s been a long season. I hate how it ended, and that’s gonna stick with me for a long time,” he continued. “I love my teammates, and I’m extremely sorry, and I’m extremely disappointed in how this ended.”

Who Will Win the 2026 Super Bowl?

Most sports outlets are predicting that the Seattle Seahawks are the favored team to win the Super Bowl.