Super Bowl 2026 Location: Where Is Game 60 Being Played?

With Super Bowl LIX just announcing its winners, sports fans are already looking ahead to the next season and Super Bowl LX. While the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate their victory, other teams are preparing for their shot at the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2026. The game featured many memorable moments, including a star-studded halftime show and notable attendees such as former President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump.

On February 9, 2025, Trump shared a presidential message regarding the 59th Super Bowl. As stated on The White House website, he said, “The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of the best in professional football, but they also embody the best of the American Dream. Their hard work, dedication, and tenacity is admirable, and their individual journeys are as inspiring as the drive and determination that has led them to this extraordinary moment. They also represent the hopes and dreams of our Nation’s young athletes as we restore safety and fairness in sports and equal opportunities among their teams.”

The statement continued, “Football is America’s most popular sport—for good reason—it fosters a sense of national unity, bringing families, friends, and fans together and strengthening communities. This annual tradition transcends our differences and personifies our shared patriotic values of family, faith, and freedom heroically defended by our military service members, law enforcement officers, and first responders. We value their devotion to protecting our great Nation and salute their selfless service.”

Now, with a new season ahead, learn more about the next Super Bowl below.

What Roman Numeral Is the 2026 Super Bowl?

In 2026, the Super Bowl will be the 60th edition, represented in Roman numerals as Super Bowl LX.

What Date Is Super Bowl 2026?

Super Bowl LX is scheduled for February 8, 2026.

Where Will Super Bowl 2026 Be Played?

The game will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Who Is Performing at the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show?

As of the time of publication, the halftime show performer for Super Bowl LX has not yet been announced.