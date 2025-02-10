Who Is Performing at Super Bowl 2026? Halftime Show Details

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show ended with a bang all thanks to Kendrick Lamar. But shortly after he closed out the evening, everyone started wondering who would headline Super Bowl 60 for its Halftime Show — even though we’re still a full year away! Sports fanatics can’t wait to see what’s in store for the next event, which is the NFL’s biggest game of the year.

The predicted winner for the 2025 Super Bowl was the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Philadelphia Eagles shocked everyone by dominating them. The birds won the game with a score of 40-22.

Below, we have the latest updates about the 2026 Super Bowl.

Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Highlights

As expected, Kendrick performed his diss track against Drake “Not Like Us.” The lyrics don’t hold back from shading the “God’s Plan” hitmaker and highlighting the hip-hop artist’ longtime feud. While performing alongside SZA in anticipation for their 2025 tour, Kendrick also invited Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams to join him on stage. Samuel was dressed as Uncle Sam, and Serena appeared as a backup dancer, which fans took as a jab at Drake since the two previously dated.

Where Is Super Bowl 60 Being Played?

The 2026 Super Bowl will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the San Francisco Giants play. Although the 2025 game was broadcast live on Fox Sports, the 2026 event will be streamed live on Peacock in addition to NFL+ for mobile devices, according to CNBC.

Who Is Performing at Super Bowl 2026?

It’s still too early to determine the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. Kendrick was announced as the headliner a few months before the game. Previous Halftime Show performers were announced toward the end of the football season as well. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that we’ll learn who the next performer is during the last few months of 2025. Some fans are speculating whether or not Drake will be invited to perform as a follow-up to Kendrick’s show.

Super Bowl 60 Date

The next Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026.