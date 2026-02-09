Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show: A Recap

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Bad Bunny delivered a history-making performance for his 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. In September 2025, the NFL confirmed that the global superstar would headline the event, marking a historic moment for Latin music on one of the world’s biggest stages. With his record-breaking hits and reputation for unforgettable live performances, fans were ecstatic to watch what Benito would create.

Below, we’re recapping Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show!

Where Was Super Bowl 60 Played?

The 2026 Super Bowl was held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the San Francisco Giants play. Although the 2025 game was broadcast live on Fox Sports, the 2026 event was streamed live on Peacock in addition to NFL+ for mobile devices, according to CNBC.

Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

The Puerto Rican megastar, known for hits like “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Moscow Mule,” and “No Me Conoce,” became one of the few Latin artists to ever headline the NFL’s biggest stage — and he broke even more records by delivering his show in Spanish. The choice marked a major cultural moment, following in the footsteps of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 performance and Rihanna’s 2023 return.

Bad Bunny addressed both excitement and criticism about his Super Bowl gig during the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live, where he served as host and musical guest. Opening his monologue in Spanish, he poked fun at critics who complained about his language and Latin influence, joking, “You have four months to learn Spanish before the Super Bowl.”

He added, “I’m very happy about the show… and I think everyone is happy about it — even Fox News.”

For his performance, Benito transformed the Levi’s Stadium field into a stage that honored his Puerto Rican roots. Among the most special moments was when he handed his Grammy Award to a little boy watching the singer and rapper accept his award on TV. The moment symbolized how far Benito has come in his career.

Another was when a real-life wedding was officiated during Bad Bunny’s show.

Who Were Bad Bunny’s Special Guests?

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin joined Benito on stage, and Bad Bunny even invited quite a few other celebs for cameos: Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba and Karol G.