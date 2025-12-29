Who Is Gelila Bekele? 5 Things to Know About Tyler Perry’s Ex-Partner

Tyler Perry was linked to his former longtime partner Gelila Bekele for well over a decade, and the exes continue to be amicable co-parents to their child.

In December 2020, Tyler declared he was officially single. He shared an Instagram post claiming that he was going through a “a midlife crisis.” He went on to explain that he is “51, single and wondering what the next chapter of my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high and try to look my best doing it!!!”

Learn more about Gelila here, from her film career to her past relationship with Tyler.

Gelila is an accomplished filmmaker and ardent activist

Gelila seems to be just as passionate and driven as her rumored former partner. She is “a devoted advocate for young girls’ right to equal opportunities in her homeland of Ethiopia, as well as globally,” according to her website. In her activist work, Gelila’s main focuses rest on the rights of women and girls, access to clean water, and the availability of education. In 2019, Gelila produced the documentary Anbessa, which debuted in February 2019 at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Gelila began her career as a model

Along with achieving a successful career as a filmmaker and activist, Gelila is also a model working with some of the world’s biggest brands. She began modeling in 2006, per her website, working with Ford Models, New York and Paris. She is currently repped by Elite Model Management in the United States and Premium Models in Paris. Geilila has modeled for top designers such as Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Anna Sui, and brands like Levi’s and Pantene.

Gelila is also a writer

Gelila has seriously accomplished so much in her career. As if her filmmaking, modeling, and work as activist wasn’t impressive enough, Gelila is also a published author. Her debut book, Guzo!, was debuted in 2018 and follows a day in the life of six tribes in Ethiopia.

Gelila was in a committed relationship with Tyler Perry for over a decade

Tyler and Gelila reportedly met at a Prince concert and began dating in 2009. Five years into their relationship, the couple welcomed a son, Aman, on November 30, 2014.

Gelila was born in Ethiopia

Part of the reason why Gelila’s connection to Ethiopia is so strong is due to the fact that she was born there! She also regularly posts about Ethiopia on her Instagram page, where she boasts more than 100K followers. Recent snapshots feature Gelila on a trip to the African country and candid snap shots of young girls in classrooms.