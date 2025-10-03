Who Is ‘Father Figure’ About by Taylor Swift? Breakdown of Lyrics

Image Credit: Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Leave it to Taylor Swift to turn us all into poetry experts. Any time the global super star releases a new album, Swifties pull apart the lyrics of her new songs. And with the October 3, 2025, release of The Life of a Showgirl, many are dissecting one track in particular: “Father Figure.”

Hollywood Life breaks down the lyrics of "Father Figure" and its meaning below.

Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Father Figure’ a Remix of the George Michael Song?

No, Taylor’s “Father Figure” is not a new version of George Michael‘s 1987 song of the same name, but hers is an interpolation of his. This means that Taylor included a portion of his composition into her new track.

George’s X team thanked Taylor in a public statement following the release of The Life of a Showgirl.

“We were delighted when Taylor Swift and her team approached us earlier this year about incorporating an interpolation of George Michael’s classic song ‘Father Figure’ into a brand new song of the same title to be featured on her forthcoming album,” George’s X account team tweeted. “When we heard the track, we had no hesitation in agreeing to this association between two great artists and we know George would have felt the same. George Michael Entertainment wishes Taylor every success with The Life of a Showgirl and ‘Father Figure.'”

What Is ‘Father Figure’ About?

According to its lyrics, “Father Figure” is a reflection of someone making Taylor their “protégé” during the early days of her career and expecting her “loyalty.” The track also seemingly includes a few references from The Godfather, with lyrics such as “You’ll be sleeping with the fishes” and “protecting the family” hinting at a mob boss archetype.

Who Is ‘Father Figure’ About?

Taylor doesn’t name any person in particular in “Father Figure,” but Swifties immediately thought about her falling out with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records executive Scott Borchetta, who made Taylor the first signed artist with Big Machine. Scott met Taylor when she was a 14-year-old country music singer.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Father Figure’ Lyrics

In the chorus of “Father Figure,” Taylor sings from the perspective of a mafia-esque mentor who manipulates her.

“I was your father figure / We drank that brown liquor / You made a deal with this devil, turns out my d**k’s bigger,” she sings. “You want a fight, you found it / I got the place surrounded / You’ll be sleeping with the fishes before you know you’re drownin’ / Whose portrait’s on the mantle? / Who covered up your scandals? / Mistake my kindness for weakness and find your card cancelled / I was your father figure / You pulled the wrong trigger / This empire belongs to me.”

Some fans believe the lyric “empire” indicates Taylor’s successful career and that it “belongs” to the “father figure” who discovered her.