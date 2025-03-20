Elsie Hewitt: 5 Things About Pete Davidson’s New Girlfriend

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Pete Davidson and his new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, managed to keep their relationship under wraps until photos of them together surfaced in March 2025. Daily Mail published photos of the couple enjoying a sunny day in Palm Beach, Florida, with a few friends. While neither Pete nor Elsie has publicly commented on their romance, the model and actress is well known among her social media followers. With an Instagram following of 1 million people, the London native has been open about her career with fans.

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Elsie below.

Elsie Hewitt Is a Model & Actress

The 29-year-old has several acting and modeling credits under her belt. According to her IMDb, Elsie’s most well-known acting credits were in the TV series Dave and Industry and in the movie Billy Knight. She also starred in the short film Bitchy.

Previously, Elsie was a Playboy Playmate.

Elsie Hewitt Worked on a Benny Blanco Music Video

One of Elsie’s IMDb credits listed her as part of the cast for Benny Blanco‘s music video titled “Benny Blanco & Juice WRLD: Graduation.”

Elsie Hewitt Is From London

Elsie hails from London but moved to Los Angeles when she was just 10 years old, according to her IMDb page. However, she didn’t officially begin working in the entertainment industry until she was 18.

Elsie Hewitt Runs a Foodie Instagram Account

At the time of publication, Elsie’s separate Instagram account @elsieeats has almost 50,000 followers. She frequently posts fun moments snacking on some of the best dishes.

On her verified Instagram page, Elsie shares updates about her acting roles, but she also shares the occasional foodie post. For her 29th birthday in March 2025, the model posted a carousel featuring a shot of her enjoying a burger-designed cake.

Elsie Hewitt Has Dated a Few Celebrities

Multiple outlets reported that Elsie has been romantically linked to a few A-listers. Before she started seeing Pete, the British actress dated Jason Sudeikis, per Page Six. Before that, she was in a relationship with Ryan Phillippe, whom she filed a lawsuit against in 2017 over an alleged domestic violence incident. Ryan denied the abuse allegations, and he and Elsie reached a settlement in October 2019 before the case was set to go to trial, per PEOPLE.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.