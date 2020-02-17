Chad Prewett: 5 Things About Madison’s Dad Who Peter Weber Will Meet On ‘The Bachelor’

Peter Weber is visiting the hometowns of his final four women on the Feb. 17 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ which means he’ll be coming face-to-face with Madison’s dad, Chad Prewett.

On this season of The Bachelor, contestant Madison Prewett has been open about how much her family and her faith mean to her. She has an incredibly close relationship with her father, Chad Prewett, who helped coach her in basketball throughout her entire high school career. Since Peter Weber chose Madison as one of his final four on The Bachelor, he’ll get to meet Madison’s family during a hometown date on the show’s Feb. 17 episode. Here’s more to know about Madison’s dad:

1. He works for Auburn University’s basketball team. Chad is the Director of Operations for the Auburn University basketball team. He first held the position for a few months in 2017, and then took it on as a permanent job ahead of the 2018-2019 season. Chad’s job requires him to handle the team’s budget and travel. He also spearheads fundraising campaigns and other events for the team. He also helps in the AUTLIVE initiative, which benefits cancer patients.

2. He’s held other positions at Auburn, too. Chad actually joined the Auburn University basketball program in 2014. He spent three seasons serving as an assistant to coach Bruce Paul. He’s worked as an interim assistant coach for the team, as well. His roles have required him to work in scouting, too

3. He previously coached at the high school level. Before working at Auburn, Chad spent seven years at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn, Alabama. He worked as a track coach, as well as the girls’ and boys’ basketball coach. During his tenure, the boys’ basketball team won one state championship, while the girls’ team won four. Before that, he coached at Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama from 2004-2007 and Escambia Academy from 1995-2004. He was also Escambia’s Athletic Director from 1998-2004.

4. He has a Master’s degree. Chad received his Bachelor’s degree in Health, Physical Education and Recreation from Troy State University in 1994. He went onto obtain his Master’s in Foundation of Education in 2000.

5. He has three kids. In addition to Madison, Chad is also a father to two other daughters, Mary and Mal. He is married to Madison’s mom, Tonya.