Madison Prewett: 5 Things About The Beauty Who Quickly Catches Peter’s Eye On ‘The Bachelor’

Peter Weber meets 30 women on the premiere of ‘The Bachelor,’ but Madison Prewett makes an impression straight away! Here’s more to know.

Madison Prewett, 23, is one of the contestants on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Photos from the premiere episode show Madison making quite a statement in a deep red dress on the night she meets Peter. He has a huge smile on his face as he greets he in front of the mansion, and it’s pretty clear that Madison makes quite a first impression! We’ll have to see how her story with Peter plays out on the show, but for now, get to know more abut Madison with these five fast facts:

1. She was a high school basketball star. Madison was on her Alabama high school’s basketball team, and won four state championships throughout her career. One year, she was even given the title of state MVP, according to her ABC bio. Her father — who works as the Director of Operations for Auburn University basketball — was her coach on the team, and she credits him with a lot of her success. Madison also worked as an assistant camp director at Bruce Pearl Basketball Camp during summers from 2015 until 2018, so she was able to continue playing basketball after high school.

2. She’s a college graduate. Madison attended Auburn University and graduated with her Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Media Studies in 2018. Her LinkedIn bio reveals that she likes to “make a difference in any way [she] can.”

3. She works as a foster parent recruiter. Since Jan. 2019, Madison has worked as a foster parent recruiter in Birmingham, Alabama. She hopes to open an orphanage one day, according to her ABC bio.

4. She’s very religious. Faith is very important to Madison, and she admitted that she’s hoping to find a man who prioritizes both faith and family. She dreams of doing missionary work and traveling the world through that practice.

5. She’s a former beauty pageant contestant. Madison competed in Miss Alabama Teen USA in 2014. She did not make it to the top 15, and does not appear to have continued doing pageants afterward.