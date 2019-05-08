Camille Kostek: 5 Things To Know About Gorgeous Model On ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Cover

A year after being discovered by the magazine, Camille Kostek made the ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ cover! Learn five things about the blonde model.

Camille Kostek was one of the three models to snag a cover on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover this year. The blonde beauty posed for the magazine with beachy waves while she rocked a forest green string bikini. She showed off her gorgeous curves and freckles, and looked absolutely amazing. If you aren’t that familiar with the model, learn five quick facts about her, below.

1. She was on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover! Camille shared the honor of gracing a SI Swimsuit cover in a bathing suit with legendary Tyra Banks, 45, and Alex Morgan, 29. Each woman had her own individual cover! This wasn’t Camille’s first swimsuit cover in her life – the blue-eyed blonde graced the New England Patriots Cheerleaders swimsuit calendar back in 2013!

2. Camille was a relatively unknown talent one year ago. She rose to modeling fame last year when she was discovered by the magazine in its annual Model Search casting! Just one year later, she’s on the cover. What an incredible success story for the model who is pretty early on in her career.

3. She had a background in cheerleading and reporting before modeling. Camille cheered for the New England Patriots football team from 2013 to 2014, and she signed with a modeling agency in 2015. Before making the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Camille worked the 2017 and 2018 SI Swimsuit fashion shows.

4. Camille is in a relationship with Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski. The two started dating in 2015, and they’ve shared adorable pics of themselves on social media. Since Gronk, 29, is a retired football player – he was on the same team that Camille cheered for – the two have time to attend fun events together, like the Stagecoach Festival. The pair has hit up the red carpet together, and they spent Easter with one another this year.

5. She was born on Feb. 19, 1992. Camille is 27 years old, and grew up in Killingworth, Connecticut. She studied communications at college – she attended Eastern Connecticut State University.

Congrats to the gorgeous model on her coveted cover – we can’t wait to follow Camille’s career, and see what’s next for her!