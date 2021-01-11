Bri Springs: 5 Things To Know About Woman Who Gets Matt’s 1st One-On-One Date On ‘The Bachelor’

Season 25 of ‘The Bachelor’ is underway, and on the Jan. 11 episode, Matt will enjoy his very first one-on-one date with the gorgeous Bri Springs.

Matt James will get to start going on dates during the Jan. 11 episode of The Bachelor. The show’s second episode will feature two one-on-one dates and one big group date, according to a press release from ABC. One of the lucky ladies who scores a one-on-one date with the handsome Bachelor is Bri Springs.

“Matt’s adventurous first date with Bri triggers an emotional bombshell between the other jealous women, including Victoria [Larson],” the press release says. Twenty four women survived the first rose ceremony, which means Matt has a lot of ladies to still get to know. So, getting one of the first one-on-ones is definitely a good position for Bri to be in. Here’s more to know about the 24-year-old:

1. She works for a social media company. Bri works as a Communications Manager at a ‘high profile social media company’ in San Francisco, California, according to her ABC bio. Despite being just 24 years old, Bri’s professional life is “intact,” which is why she’s ready to focus on finding love.

2. She loves being outdoors. Bri is an outdoors girl, who spends most of her weekends hiking or hanging the park or beach, her ABC bio confirms. Her Instagram page also features several photos of her outside, including various shots on the beach, at festivals and more.

3. She was raised by women. Bri was raised by her mother and grandmother. “[They] made countless sacrifices to give her a fighting chance at having a successful life,” Bri’s ABC bio confirms. “For this reason, Bri has always outworked everyone around her because she learned early on that everything earned in life was not promised.”

4. She wants to live in Hawaii. Bri’s dream is to one day live the “island life” on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. Her dream lifestyle would include “eating nothing but sushi, swimming in the ocean and hiking,” according to her ABC bio.

5. She wants a family of her own. In addition to finding the man of her dreams, Bri also hopes to have two or three kids one day.