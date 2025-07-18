Who Is Andy Byron? 5 Things to Know About the Astronomer CEO Amid Affair Allegations

Image Credit: TikTok/@instaagraace

Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, was engulfed in a social media firestorm in July 2025 after attending a Coldplay concert. At some point during the show, the kiss cam panned over to Andy and his company’s chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, who were locked in what appeared to be a romantic embrace. Upon seeing their faces on the Jumbotron, Kristin and Andy immediately separated, and the entire stadium reacted to their visible embarrassment. Shortly thereafter, internet sleuths discovered that Andy was a married man, and affair allegations quickly circulated. Meanwhile, Kristin is reportedly divorced from her former husband.

Adding more fuel to the fire, though unintentionally, Coldplay singer Chris Martin noticed Andy and Kristin’s reaction to the kiss cam and said, “All right, come on, you’re OK. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Chris later added, “Oh s**t, I hope we didn’t do something bad.”

Andy Byron Is Married to Wife Megan Kerrigan

Andy is married to his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron. It’s unclear how long they’ve been together.

Andy Byron Has Children

Andy is a father to two children, multiple outlets reported.

Andy Byron Was the Chief Revenue Officer at Cybereason

Before joining Astronomer as its CEO, Andy was previously hired in 2017 to be the chief revenue officer at Cybereason, an American cybersecurity company.

According to an exposé about the tech company, former employees accused Andy of lashing out at people who disagreed with him and that he’d allegedly threaten to fire them.

Andy Byron Is Likely Worth Millions

Andy’s precise net worth is unclear, but it’s likely that he has a fortune in the millions. His company, Astronomer, has raised millions of dollars in funding over the years. According to Tracxn, Astronomer has a total funding of $376 million.

Andy Byron Helped Secure Millions in Funding for Astronomer

In 2025, Astronomer secured $93 million in Series D funding, according to a press release from the company. Andy commented on the milestone, noting that this funding was “just one step in Astronomer’s journey to build a durable, lasting software company.”

“All of our investors are committed to Astronomer’s long-term vision because of our recent momentum, the massive market demand for the platform we’re building, and the macro tailwinds that support our vision,” Andy added in his statement. “Whether it’s getting enterprise AI into production at scale, maximizing data platform value through cost optimization, or just driving more value from data in general–everything we do at Astronomer is at the heart of boardroom conversations across the world.”

Following the viral kiss cam moment, the company released an official statement via LinkedIn, announcing that its Board of Directors “initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.