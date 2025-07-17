Andy Byron’s Wife Megan Kerrigan: Inside Their Marriage Amid His Viral Kiss‑Cam Affair Rumors

Image Credit: TikTok/@instaagraace

Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, might be in the dog house after attending a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts in July 2025. A viral kiss cam moment made the rounds on social media after Andy was seen holding a woman in what appeared to be a romantic embrace — and it wasn’t his wife. As multiple outlets pointed out that the woman is his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, affair rumors quickly skyrocketed.

Below, learn about Andy’s marriage, the affair rumors and what exactly happened at the Coldplay concert.

Who Is Andy Byron? About His Astronomer CEO Job

Andy is the CEO of Astronomer, which oversees the DataOps platform known as Astro. According to the company’s website, Astro was built on Apache Airflow and was designed to empower a team “to build, run, and observe data pipelines that just work, all from one place.”

Over the past several months, Andy became an instrumental figure behind Astronomer’s growing success. He had represented the company in multiple public appearances, such as in an interview with the New York Stock Exchange TV in June 2025.

Is Andy Byron Still Married to His Wife?

Andy’s marital status is currently unclear, but if the affair rumors are true, it’s likely that he and his wife could divorce.

Who Is Andy Byron’s Wife Megan Kerrigan?

Not much is known yet about Andy’s marriage, but multiple outlets have reported that she is Megan Kerrigan. The spouses are both 50 years old, and they live near Northborough, Massachusetts, according to Newsweek.

Who Is Kristin Cabot?

Kristin is the “Chief People Officer” at Astronomer, which is typically a Human Resources-designated role. She began working for Astronomer in November 2024, per her LinkedIn page, where she is described as a “passionate people leader known for building award-winning cultures from the ground up for fast-growing startups and multi-national corporations.”

“An influential leader and fearless change-agent, I lead by example and win trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants,” Kristin’s LinkedIn profile reads. “I pride myself on creating innovative systems and processes that attract top talent, while aligning an organization’s people around its mission and values.”

According to Newsweek, Andy praised Kristin after she was hired to work at the company. He credited her “exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies” as being “critical” for Astronomer.

Is Andy Byron Really Having an Affair With Kristin Cabot?

Andy, Kristin, Megan nor anyone from Astronomer has commented on the affair rumors.

Based on the July 2025 kiss-cam Jumbotron moment, it looked like Andy and Kristin did not want to be seen in public. Andy had his arms wrapped around Kristin before the camera cut to them. The duo then quickly separated, as Andy ducked and Kristin started to walk away.

Did Coldplay Expose Andy Byron’s Affair?

It’s unlikely that the members of Coldplay had any knowledge about the alleged affair between Kristin and Andy. However, vocalist Chris Martin made a cheeky joke about how the duo were shy once featured on the kiss cam.

“All right, come on, you’re OK,” Chris said about Kristin and Andy, according to Newsweek, before adding, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”