Kristin Cabot’s Ex-Husband: About Her Former Marriage & Andy Byron Rumors

Image Credit: TikTok/@instaagraace

Kristin Cabot, the chief people officer of Astronomer, was thrown into the spotlight in July 2025 after she was seen in a viral kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert with her boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron. A concertgoer’s TikTok captured the Jumbotron shot of Andy embracing Kristin before realizing they were on camera. They immediately let go of each other and were visibly embarrassed. Social media blew up as a result when it was discovered that Andy was married. So, does Kristin have a husband, or is she single?

Below, we’re breaking down what happened at the Coldplay concert and more about Andy and Kristin.

Who Is Kristin Cabot?

Kristin works as the “chief people officer” at Astronomer. She was hired at the end of 2024, according to her LinkedIn profile, which describes her as a “passionate people leader known for building award-winning cultures from the ground up for fast-growing startups and multi-national corporations.”

Elsewhere in her LinkedIn profile, Kristin wrote that she is “an influential leader and fearless change-agent” who leads “by example and [wins] trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants.”

According to Newsweek, Andy once praised Kristin after she was hired to work at Astronomer. He credited her “exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies” as being “critical” for the team.

Who Is Kristin Cabot’s Former Husband?

Kristin was previously married to her ex-husband, Kenneth Thornby. They separated in 2018 and finalized their divorce in 2022, according to the New York Post.

Who Is Andy Byron’s Wife?

Andy’s wife is Megan Kerrigan Byron. Andy reportedly shares children with Megan.

Is Andy Byron Still Married to His Wife?

Not much is known about Megan, except that the Astronomer CEO is still legally married to her.

Are Andy Byron & Kristin Cabot Having an Affair?

It’s unclear whether or not the affair rumors between Andy and Kristin are true. Neither Andy, Kristin nor Megan has publicly commented on the speculation. No one from Astronomer has addressed the matter at the time of publication.

However, the viral on-camera moment between Andy and Kristin ignited unwanted attention. After they were seen in a seemingly romantic embrace, then quickly separating, Coldplay’s Chris Martin made a cheeky joke that may have fueled the affair rumors.

“All right, come on, you’re OK,” Chris said to Kristin and Andy, according to Newsweek, before jokingly adding, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”