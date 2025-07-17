Andy Byron Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the Astronomer CEO Has

Image Credit: TikTok/@instaagraace

Andy Byron found himself at the center of unwanted attention in July 2025 after rumors of an alleged affair spiraled out of control on social media. The Astronomer CEO was spotted on a Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert embracing his colleague, Astronomer Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. Meanwhile, Andy is married to his wife, Megan Kerrigan. Since no one from the company nor Andy himself has commented on the affair allegations, the public is curious about his overall net worth and fortune.

What Is Andy Byron Worth in 2025?

Andy’s exact net worth is unclear, but since he oversees a company with millions of dollars in funding, it’s likely that he has a fortune in the millions.

According to a May 2025 Astronomer press release, Astronomer announced it had received new funding of $93 million, which Byron commented on.

“While this is just one step in Astronomer’s journey to build a durable, lasting software company, we’re thrilled to have one of our earliest investors, Bain, leading the round,” Andy said, according to the press release. “All of our investors are committed to Astronomer’s long-term vision because of our recent momentum, the massive market demand for the platform we’re building, and the macro tailwinds that support our vision. Whether it’s getting enterprise AI into production at scale, maximizing data platform value through cost optimization, or just driving more value from data in general–everything we do at Astronomer is at the heart of boardroom conversations across the world.”

Astronomer Company’s Overall Net Worth & Revenue

Astronomer has seen consistent financial growth since its 2015 inception. According to Tracxn, Astronomer was founded that year by Ry Walker, Greg Neiheisel and Pete DeJoy and has a total funding of $376 million. In 2025 alone, the company secured $93 million in Series D funding, according to a press release.

The press release indicated that the Series D funding for Astronomer was led by Bain Capital Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and the company’s existing investors, Insight, Meritech and Venrock. The company vowed to use the new funding to “expedite research and development, and to strategically expand the company’s international presence.”

There are rumors that Astronomer has an overall net worth of more than $1 billion as of 2025.

Who Is Andy Byron’s Wife Megan?

Andy is married to his wife, Megan. Not much is known about her, but social media users were quick to point out that a Facebook profile with the name Megan Kerrigan Byron had been updated shortly after Andy’s affair rumors spread in July 2025. It appeared that the last name “Byron” had been removed from the unverified Facebook profile.

Did Andy Byron Really Have an Affair With Kristin Cabot?

Neither Andy, Megan nor Kristin has publicly addressed the affair allegations. No one from Astronomer has commented on the situation at the time of publication.

Rumors quickly spread on July 17, 2025, that Andy was having an affair with Kristin after the duo was spotted on a Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts. Andy had his arms wrapped around Kristin until they realized they were being featured on the kiss cam. They immediately let go of each other, while Andy ducked and Kristin walked away.

To add fuel to the fire, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked about their reaction, saying, “All right, come on, you’re OK. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” according to Newsweek.