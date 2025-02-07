Adan Manzano: About the Sports Reporter Who Died

Image Credit: Adam Manzano/Instagram

Adan Manzano, a sports anchor and reporter from Telemundo Kansas City KGKC-TV, died while he was covering the 2025 Super Bowl. He was 27. The details surrounding Manzano’s death gradually came to light once a suspect was arrested in connection with his death. Telemundo shared a statement via Facebook on February 6, 2025, which was translated from Spanish to English.

“We are sorry to share that Adan Manzano, reporter and sports anchor for Telemundo Kansas City passed away yesterday in New Orleans while on assignment to cover the Super Bowl for Telemundo KC and Tico Sports,” the outlet acknowledged in its statement. “We are cooperating with authorities as they investigate this tragic event. Adan was an exceptional professional and a rising star whose dedication and talent reflected excellence in his work. We will deeply miss Adan, his passion for sports and the contributions he made to the local community. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

While authorities investigate Manzano’s untimely death, we’re remembering the late sports anchor below.

Who Was Adan Manzano?

Manzano was an accomplished sports reporter and actor. He was hired to work with Telemundo in April 2021, according to his LinkedIn page. In addition to working with the Telemundo team, Manzano was also a freelance writer for La Semana del Sur. From 2020 to 2021, he was a sports commentator for Reyes Media Group, and he previously wrote for Sky Sports Mexico until 2019.

The late 27-year-old studied broadcast journalism at the Universidad Latinoamericana S.C.

What Happened to Adan Manzano?

Manzano was discovered dead in his hotel room on February 6, 2025, while he was on assignment covering the upcoming Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s unclear how exactly Manzano died, but a woman named Danette Colbert was arrested by Kenner, Louisiana, police in connection with his death. Colbert was allegedly using Manzano’s credit card at a few stores in New Orleans, according to Us Weekly.

Colbert was booked for charges related to theft and fraud, but it’s still unclear if she was directly involved in Manzano’s death.

Adan Manzano’s Wife Died in 2024

Manzano’s death came about a year after his late wife, Ashleigh Boyd, died in a car accident, according to The Independent. Boyd was 24 years old and worked as a teacher for the Topeka Public Schools District.

Adan Manzano Was a Father

According to The Independent, Manzano and his late wife are survived by a daughter.