Who Dies in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’? See Movie Spoilers

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has all the glamor, fashion and high-stakes drama you can think of — even death. In case you haven’t seen the sequel yet, one scene leaves both the audience and the on-screen cast shocked when a legacy character is killed off. So, who is it?

Unless you have a hideous skirt convention to go to, find out which character dies in The Devil Wears Prada 2 below. (Warning: spoilers are ahead for DWP2)

What Is the Plot of The Devil Wears Prada 2?

The sequel to The Devil Wears Prada picks up 20 years after the events of the first movie. Viewers see Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) living the real New York City lifestyle — in an old, rust water-running apartment with no grand city skyline views (yet). After getting laid off from her newspaper during a journalism awards gala, where she’s ironically recognized for her work, Andy lands a job back at the old stomping grounds of Runway at Elias-Clark publications.

Elias-Clark owner Irv Ravitz (Tibor Feldman) hires Andy to help Runway replenish its credibility after Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) becomes embroiled in a scandal with a brand that uses sweatshop labor. As Miranda and Andy work together again, new tensions arise, and Andy’s contributions as a journalist are put to the test as advertising dollars and artificial intelligence threaten Runway and its entire staff.

Who Dies in The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Don’t worry, none of the core four — Andy, Miranda, Emily and Nigel — dies, but one legacy character does, and his death is a pivotal moment in the film.

Irv Ravitz has a fatal heart attack at his high-profile birthday party. Before his sudden death, Miranda expected him to announce her as the new head of global content at his company.

Once Irv dies, his son, Jay Ravitz (B.J. Novak), takes over Elias-Clark and announces what creative staffers lament hearing: a “restructuring” of the company.

Director David Frankel explained why the character “had to go” during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It couldn’t just be that he’s in a coma somewhere. Irv had to go,” David said. Because you have this takeover, the whole company becomes vulnerable. For us, it kind of recalls the taxi accident with Emily in the first one. It’s something you don’t see coming that actually really pivots the story in a fun, dramatic way.”

Celebrity Cameos in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Quite a few celebrities make cameos throughout The Devil Wears Prada 2, starting with Lady Gaga. Not only does she perform her new single “Shape of a Woman,” but Gaga also plays herself, and she has a bone to pick with Miranda.

Other celebrities who appear in the film are Donatella Versace, Ciara, Calum Harper, Ashley Graham, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jon Batiste.