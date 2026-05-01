When Will ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Be Streaming? See Disney+ Release Date

Don’t be ridiculous; everybody will run to theaters this weekend to see The Devil Wears Prada 2. Everybody wants to be at the cinema, but some, of course, prefer to watch — and rewatch — their favorite movies at home via streaming. Now that the highly anticipated sequel film, starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, is out, fans want to know when they can expect a streaming release.

Set 20 years after the events of the first film, DWP2 brings fans back to the office of Runway. The film has had so much fanfare around the world that fans went all out to celebrate. From trying to get those viral popcorn “purses” to dressing to the nines for the premiere, the movie is one of this year’s most buzzworthy productions.

Below, Hollywood Life is keeping you updated on when The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released for streaming.

Is There Going to Be a Devil Wears Prada 3?

Fans don’t think at a glacial pace when it comes to this film, so they’re already asking if a third one is in the works. While no one has confirmed if a script — or even a concept — is in place yet, the cast is fully onboard to return!

During a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Meryl joked, “I hope they don’t wait 20 years!” Stanley echoed a similar tone in a separate interview by joking that the creative team would have to “exhume” him from the grave if they wait another two decades.

“I don’t think we can do it in another 20 years,” he pointed out. “We have to do it sooner than that, because I’ll be dead.”

As for Anne, she said she had hope for a third movie. Per EW, the actress said, “I hope so, I feel like there’s more road to explore. But, we’ll probably have a better idea of that [when the film comes out].”

When Will The Devil Wears Prada 2 Be Streaming?

At this time, an official streaming date has not been announced yet for The Devil Wears Prada 2. However, it’s expected to stream sometime between August and September 2026.

Most 20th Century Studios productions take around 90 days to be released to streaming following their theatrical debuts.

Where Will The Devil Wears Prada 2 Be Streaming?

Since The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a 20th Century Studios production, under the Walt Disney Company, the movie should stream on Disney+ and possibly Hulu.