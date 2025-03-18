Where to Watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025: Streaming Options

Image Credit: Getty Images

iHeartRadio gathered some of the hottest artists of the moment, including Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Feid, and Lady Gaga, for its annual awards show. The event took place on March 17, 2025, marking the 12th celebration of the awards. iHeartRadio shared on its website that the show honors “the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2024, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2025.” It also highlighted that the show featured “live performances from the biggest artists in music, as well as surprise duets and collaborations, and award presentations in multiple categories.”

While the night was filled with exciting performances and celebrations, iHeartRadio also made it a point to acknowledge a more serious cause. In addition to honoring the industry’s biggest names, they paid “tribute to the resiliency and rebuilding of Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires affecting the entire community and will drive donations to FireAidLA.org.” The tribute stood out as a significant moment in the show, demonstrating how the event wasn’t just about recognizing musical achievements but also about coming together as a community to support those in need.

As the awards celebrated the biggest hits and artists of the year, fans who missed the live broadcast still have a chance to watch it. Below, learn how to stream the event and check out some of the winners from last night’s show.

Where to Watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The show, hosted by LL Cool J, originally aired on Fox but remains available for streaming on DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo. While these platforms may require a subscription, some offer free trials, allowing viewers to catch up on all the performances and award moments.

iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners 2025

Some of the biggest winners of the night included Benson Boone, who won Song of the Year for B”eautiful Things;” Sabrina Carpenter, who was named Pop Artist of the Year; Taylor Swift, who took home Artist of the Year; and Billie Eilish, who won Album of the Year for Hit Me Hard and Soft. Lady Gaga was also honored with the Innovator Award, recognizing her influence and contributions to the music industry. Other winners across various genres and categories were also announced, celebrating a wide range of artists.

iHeartRadio Music Awards Performers

Along with the award presentations, the night featured performances from Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Gracie Abrams, GloRilla, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long, and Nelly.