Feid: 5 Things About the Colombian Artist

Feid – whose real name is Salomón Villada Hoyos – was born in Medellín, Colombia on August 19, 1992 and became a household name for the land of the coffee.

Feid Started Out as a Songwriter and Producer

The 31-year-old started off his musical career behind the mic as a songwriter and producer for many big artists such as J Balvin, Christina Aguilera, Nicky Jam, and more. Though he helped other artists release hit songs, he felt the need to explore the other side of the industry as a singer.

His Musical Influences Go Back to the 2000s

The “Chorrito Pa Las Ánimas” singer has been very vocal about the influences behind his beats and that goes back to the early 2000s music and mixing that with his urban style. Being from the ’90s, a lot of music he grew up with came from famous rappers like Notrious B.I.G. – which he shared was his favorite rapper in a recent interview on Complex – and being Latino of course he listened to reggaeton artists like Yandel.

Feid Has An Alter Ego Name

Ferxxo – his alter ego name – breakthrough moment came when he released “Que Raro” featuring J Balvin which skyrocketed in the Billboard charts.

Since then the reggaeton artist who is dating compatriot Karol G has released albums Así Como Suena, 19, FERXXO (VOL 1: M.O.R), BAHÍA DUCATI, INTER SHIBUTA – LA MAFIA, FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO TE PIRATEAMOS EL ÁLBUM – this album was leaked prior to its’ release –, MOR, No Le Temas a La Oscuridad, and FERXXOCALIPSIS. Recently, he dropped a collab album with Yandel called MANIFESTING 20-05 -EP.

He Embarked on a Recent Tour

In the past the Colombian has toured a couple of times for his previous albums in small venues and eventually escalated to arenas. But just this year in April he embarked on his FERXXOCALIPSIS tour across the US — which started in Seattle — in multiple arenas. He performed some of his greatest hits like “Bubalu” with Rema, “Luna” with ATL Jacob, “El Cielo” with Sky Rompiendo and Mike Towers, “Classy” with Young Miko, and more. Not only did he stop there but he brought out surprise artists like Ryan Castro, Arcangel, Yandel, and many others as his fans would illuminate in green – as that is his signature color.

The cool 360 stage will come to an end this Saturday, July 6, in Miami as Feid will be performing – on the last date of this tour – for the first time in a stadium. The artist who is famously known for wearing his green hat backwards and his oakley glasses will be hitting the stage at Hard Rock Stadium which has a seat capacity up to 65, 326.

Feid Reached a Milestone

Aside from performing for the first time ever at a stadium, he recently inaugurated the 2024 Copa America by bringing in his good urban beats to the fans waiting to see the first match take off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20. Adding on to the milestones, he made it as Billboard’s cover story in March 2023.