Where Is Jim Acosta Going After CNN? His Departure Details

Image Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Jim Acosta bid farewell to CNN after nearly two decades of working with the network. On January 28, 2025, the broadcast journalist confirmed reports that he was leaving his show. Amid a slew of exits from on-air journalists and other media personalities, including Norah O’Donnell and Hoda Kotb, viewers are wondering what Acosta will do next.

In response to Jim’s exit, CNN released a statement praising him. It read, “Jim has had a long, distinguished nearly 20-year career at CNN, with a track record of standing up to authority, for the first amendment and for our journalistic freedoms. We want to thank him for the dedication and commitment he’s brought to his reporting and wish him the very best in the future.”

During his final episode, Acosta advised viewers to not “give in to the lies” or “give into the fear,” seemingly referring to Donald Trump.

“As the son of a Cuban refugee, I took home the lesson (that) it is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant,” Acosta added. “I have always believed it’s the job of the press to hold power to account. I’ve always tried to do that at CNN and plan to go on doing it in the future.”

Below, find out where Acosta is going after leaving CNN.

Today’s show was my last at CNN. My closing message: It’s never a good time to bow down to a tyrant… don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to fear. Hold on to the truth… and hope. pic.twitter.com/sGhSWSyPMz — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 28, 2025

When Did Jim Acosta Start Working With CNN?

Acosta joined CNN in April 2007. From then on, he covered most of the presidential campaigns, including former President Barack Obama, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Senator Mitt Romney. While working with the network, Acosta clashed with Trump, who criticized the journalist multiple times over the years.

Before landing his position with CNN, Acosta previously worked with CBS News.

Was Jim Acosta Fired by CNN?

No, Acosta was not fired by CNN despite rumors that circulated online; he left on his own accord.

Why Did Jim Acosta Leave CNN?

Acosta left CNN after the network nearly moved his show into a night slot rather than a daytime slot, according to The Status newsletter and Variety. CNN, however, intended to keep Acosta on staff, Variety reported.

Where Is Jim Acosta Going After CNN?

Acosta is seeking to launch his own project, according to Variety. The outlet reported that he might introduce a digital subscription product featuring his own interviews and reporting.

Is Jim Acosta Married?

Acosta is not currently married. He was married to his ex-wife, Sharon Mobley Stow, from 1999 to 2017.

Does Jim Acosta Have Children?

Acosta reportedly has two children.