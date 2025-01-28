Is Jim Acosta Married? About His Ex-Wife & Their Marriage

Jim Acosta, chief domestic correspondent at iconic cable network CNN, announced today that he’ll no longer work for them. “Jim has had a long, distinguished nearly 20-year career at CNN, with a track record of standing up to authority, for the first amendment and for our journalistic freedoms,” read a statement from the network, per the New York Post. “We want to thank him for the dedication and commitment he’s brought to his reporting and wish him the very best in the future.”

Jim has enjoyed a high-profile career over the years, including time as a correspondent at CBS News and nearly two decades at CNN. Learn more about his personal life, including his ex-wife and children, below.

Is Jim Acosta Still Married?

Acosta, 53, is no longer married. He parted ways with his ex-wife in 2017.

Who is Jim Acosta’s Ex-Wife?

The broadcast journalist’s ex-wife is Sharon Mobley Stow. The former couple married in 1994, per Heavy.com, and filed for divorce in 2017, according to Page Six. Sharon is reportedly a registered nurse in Maryland, and the former couple met while attending James Madison University in Virginia.

Does Jim Acosta Have Kids?

According to Heavy.com, the former couple shares three children — one son and two daughters.

Why is Jim Acosta Leaving CNN?

Acosta admitted during his on-air announcement that he was leaving the network because his 10 a.m. show timeslot was transferred to another show, and he was offered a 12 a.m. timeslot instead. “You may have seen some reports about me and this show and after giving all of this some careful consideration, and weighing an alternative timeslot CNN offered me, I have decided to move on,” he told viewers on January 28, per the New York Post.

According to Variety, a source says Acosta may launch his own “digital subscription product” featuring his own interviews and “accountability reporting,” something he believes strongly in. “I have always believed it’s the job of the press to hold power to account,” he said in during his on-air farewell announcement via CNN. “I have always tried to do that here at CNN. I plan on doing all of that in the future.”