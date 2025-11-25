When Is the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2025 Finale? Season 34 Final Episode Air Date

It all comes to an end this week. The season 34 finale of Dancing With the Stars will crown the 2025 winners with the Mirrorball Trophy following a two-month competition in the ballroom. From rumored behind-the-scenes drama to hard work on the dance floor, five finalists remain after having won over viewers this season. So, when exactly does the finale come out?

Below, Hollywood Life has all the information you need to know about the 2025 finale of DWTS.

When Is the Dancing With the Stars 2025 Finale?

The season 34 finale airs on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

What Time Is the DWTS Season 34 Finale?

The DWTS season 34 finale episode airs live at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch All DWTS Episodes

All episodes of DWTS air live every week on ABC and Disney+. Viewers can also stream each episode the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Who Are the Finalists of DWTS Season 34?

The following names are the finalists for this season of DWTS:

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

and Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

and Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

and Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Who Will Win DWTS 2025?

Most outlets and viewers have predicted that Robert and Witney will take home the Mirroball Trophy during the season 34 finale. Robert has won over fans’ hearts with his positive personality and impeccable dance moves, not to mention how much he’s improved as a dancer over the past two months.

The photographer has been undeniably grateful for his time on the dance floor. One day before the finale, Robert gushed via Instagram how much DWTS “has changed [his] life in a lot of ways.”

“But being part of this experience with Witney has been my favourite part,” he added. “We’ve made it to the finale, and it’s bittersweet … one last chance to dance.”