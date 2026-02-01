When Is the Super Bowl 2026? Date & Start Time for Super Bowl LX

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Super Bowl LX will mark the 60th championship game in NFL history, bringing the league’s top teams together for the biggest matchup of the season. As anticipation builds around the game, fans are looking ahead to key details, including when kickoff is scheduled and how to tune in for football’s most-watched event.

Below, find the official date and start time for Super Bowl LX, along with everything else you need to know.

What Date Is the Super Bowl 2026?

The 60th Super Bowl (Super Bowl LX) is scheduled for Sunday, February 8, 2026.

What Time Does the Super Bowl 2026 Start?

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Pacific Time) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with pregame festivities beginning earlier in the afternoon.

Which Teams Are Playing in the Super Bowl 2026?

This year’s matchup features a rematch between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, rekindling memories of their classic Super Bowl XLIX encounter.

Who Is Performing at the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl 60 halftime show, making history as the first primarily Spanish-language artist to lead the performance. In a statement at the time, Bad Bunny said, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Before kickoff, a special anniversary opening ceremony will feature Green Day, celebrating six decades of Super Bowl MVPs. In pregame moments, Charlie Puth will sing the National Anthem, Brandi Carlile will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Coco Jones will close pregame performances with “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

How to Watch the Super Bowl 2026 Live

The Super Bowl LX will air live nationwide on NBC in the United States and stream on Peacock. Viewers can also watch the game through live TV streaming services that carry NBC, including options such as FuboTV and NFL+, along with other providers offering access to the network.