Who Will Win the 2026 Super Bowl? Seahawks vs. Patriots Predictions

Image Credit: Getty Images

Super Bowl 2026 is coming into focus following a series of high-stakes playoff games, including New England’s hard-fought matchup against the Denver Broncos. Now, the Patriots are set to face the Seattle Seahawks on the NFL’s biggest stage, renewing one of the league’s most memorable Super Bowl rivalries. As anticipation builds toward kickoff, here’s everything to know about when the game takes place, how to watch, and which team is favored to win Super Bowl 2026.

When Is the Super Bowl 2026?

Super Bowl LX will be played on Sunday, February 8, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Who’s Playing in the Super Bowl 2026?

The Seattle Seahawks (NFC) and the New England Patriots (AFC) are set to meet in Super Bowl LX, marking a rematch more than a decade in the making. The last time the two franchises faced off on football’s biggest stage was Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, when New England defeated Seattle 28–24. For the Patriots, this will be their first Super Bowl appearance since 2019, while the Seahawks are returning to the championship game for the first time since that loss to New England.

New England clinched its Super Bowl berth with a gritty victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship, relying on defense, ball control, and timely plays from quarterback Drake Maye. After the win, Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs praised his quarterback’s poise under pressure. “Those long legs came in handy,” Diggs said. “He was running around, stiff-arming guys. He was making plays at a high level. He was being smart. I think the biggest thing in a game like this is just being smart and not turning the ball over.”

Maye echoed that sentiment while reflecting on the challenging snowy conditions. “It wasn’t ideal,” he said. “But our defense, they’ve been stepping up all playoffs. We’re going to play better. But man, I’m just so proud of this team.”

Who Will Win the Super Bowl 2026?

Early predictions and betting odds have the Seahawks favored to win, with oddsmakers listing them ahead of the Patriots entering the game.

How Can I Watch the Super Bowl 2026?

Super Bowl LX will be broadcast nationally in the United States on NBC and is available via Peacock streaming. Other live-TV streaming services (such as FuboTV, NFL+, and others with NBC access) will also carry the game.