When Is the Pro Bowl 2025? See Date of the Game

Bowl season is upon us, and among the most popular is the famous Pro Bowl games. On January 2, 2024, the official roster for the fabled matchups was released, and it reveals an impressive lineup. The Pro Bowl (or Pro Bowl Games) stands out because the player selections are made during a voting process that includes pro football players, coaches, and yes, even fans!

As football enthusiasts look ahead to the series of games, find out when the Pro Bowl Games take place and more info on the highly anticipated events below.

What is the Pro Bowl?

The Pro Bowl is an annual week-long event held by the NFL, featuring its best and brightest. According to Wikipedia, it was originally known as the National Football League All-Star Game before becoming the Pro Bowl, a designation that ended in 2022 after over 70 years. Since 2023, the Pro Bowl has been known as the Pro Bowl Games. Individual players are paid for competing. In 2025, the winners are expected to each take home $90,000, with the losers pocketing $45,000.

When is the Pro Bowl 2025?

The Pro Bowl Games kick off exactly one month from today, on February 2, 2024. Per the NFL’s official site, a flag football game will take place that day in Orlando between the AFC and NFC (American Football Conference and National Football Conference, which make up the NFL). According to Sportskeeda, Peyton and Eli Manning will act as coaches. Other events include The Relay Race, Helmet Harmony, Dodgeball, and Tug-of-War, among others.

When is the Sugar Bowl 2025?

The Sugar Bowl was originally scheduled to take place on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2025, at 8:45 PM ET. According to USA Today, the game was postponed for safety reasons after at least 15 people were killed and 30 more injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street early New Years Day.

According to TODAY, the game was rescheduled for Thursday, January 2, at 4:00 PM ET. It will air live on ESPN, and stream via YouTube TV and Hulu, among others.

When is the Super Bowl 2025?

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, February 9, 2025. Rap sensation Kendrick Lamar will headline the highly anticipated halftime show.

Where is Super Bowl 2025 Taking Place

The 59th Super Bowl will take place at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.