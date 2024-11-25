When Do the Menendez Brothers Get Out of Prison? Their Sentences

Image Credit: Sygma via Getty Images

The Menendez brothers made headlines with the 2024 release of the Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The two were convicted of murdering their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, in 1989 when Lyle was 21 and Erik was 18 at their Beverly Hills home. Shortly after committing the crime, the brothers spent about $700,000, according to Time Magazine, before their arrest in 1990.

During their court trials, they claimed to have been abused by their parents throughout their childhood, accusing their late father of sexual abuse. The brothers are currently incarcerated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in California.

Find out when Lyle and Erik could get out of prison.

What Were the Menendez Brothers Sentenced to?

Lyle and Erik were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1996. Although they were originally separated for most of their imprisonment, which led to limited communication, they were reunited in April 2018 at the same facility in California.

In May 2023, the brothers’ attorneys filed a petition to overturn their convictions. According to court documents obtained by The Los Angeles Times, the filing stated, “The new evidence not only shows that Jose Menendez was very much a violent and brutal man who would sexually abuse children, but it strongly suggests that — in fact — he was still abusing Erik Menendez as late as 1988.”

The document continued to state, “Instead, the crime was manslaughter, not murder. The killings occurred in imperfect self-defense, after a lifetime of physical and sexual abuse from their parents.” Despite the petition, the brothers remain imprisoned.

On October 24, 2024, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press conference that he recommended resentencing for the Menendez brothers and that they be eligible for immediate parole if the judge approves. He stated, “There was no excuse for murder … because even if you get abused, the right path is to call police, seek help.” Both Lyle and Erik have been in prison for more than three decades. He added, “I believe they have paid their debt to society.”

Are the Menendez Brothers Getting Out of Prison?

Lyle and Erik were scheduled to attend a court hearing on December 11, 2024. However, a judge pushed the date back during a November court hearing partially to give the new L.A. County district attorney more time to review the case, according to NBC News.

It’s unclear if the brothers will ever be released from prison.

How Were the Menendez Brothers Caught?

Erik ended up confessing to his psychologist, Dr. Jerome Oziel, during a therapy session. Oziel’s mistress, Judalon Smyth, then reported this information to the police.

Lyle and Erik Menendez Life Update

Although both Lyle and Erik remain behind bars, this hasn’t stopped them from pursuing relationships. Lyle has been married twice while in prison. He first married Anna Eriksson in 1996, but they divorced in 2001. Two years later, in 2003, he married Rebecca Sneed. However, the two separated by late 2024, Rebecca publicly confirmed.

As for Erik, he met his wife, Tammi Saccoman, through letters while he was in prison. Their relationship blossomed, and they have been married since 1999.