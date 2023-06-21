What’s New On Netflix In July 2023? ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 & More

Netflix has more great content coming in the second month of summer. July 2023 will see the returns of Sweet Magnolias season 3 and The Witcher season 3, volume 2 on the streamer. Fans of reality TV can also catch Too Hot To Handle season 5 and the debut of the new makeover series Hack My Home.
Netflix also has exciting movies coming out in July 2023, including the Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris comedy They Cloned Tyrone. Non-Netflix Original movie like Bridesmaids and Titanic (interesting timing there) will also be available on the streamer. Here’s the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2023.
July 1
Bridesmaids
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
ONE PIECE
Pride & Prejudice
Prom Night
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies
July 3
Little Angel (Volume 3)
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
July 4
The King Who Never Was
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
July 5
Back To 15 (Season 2)
My Happy Marriage (Season 1)
WHAM!
July 6
Deep Fake Love
Gold Brick
The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 1)
Wake Up, Carlo!
July 7
Fatal Seduction
Hack My Home
The Out-Laws
Seasons
July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Storybots: Answer Time (Season 2)
Unknown: Killer Robots
July 11
Nineteen to Twenty
July 12
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar
Quarterback
Record Of Ragnarok (Season 2 Episodes 11-15)
Sugar Rush: The Breaking Point
July 13
Burn The House Down
Devil’s Advocate
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic Prime (Season 2)
Survival of the Thickest
July 14
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2)
Bird Box Barcelona
Five Star Chef
Love Tactics 2
Too Hot To Handle (Season 5)
July 15
Country Queen
Morphle 3D (Season 1)
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale (Season 1)
July 16
Ride Along
July 17
Unknown: Cave of Bones
July 19
The (Almost) Legends
The Deepest Breath
July 20
Supa Team 4
Sweet Magnolias (Season 3)
July 21
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
They Cloned Tyrone
July 24
Big Eyes
Dew Drop Diaries
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
July 25
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts
Sintonia (Season 4)
July 26
Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Talk Of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 7)
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
July 27
Happiness for Beginners
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders
Paradise
Today We’ll Talk About That Day
The Witcher (Season 3 Volume 2)
July 28
A Perfect Story
Captain Fall
D.P. (Season 2)
Hidden Strike
How To Become A Cult Leader
Love, Sex and 30 Candles
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie
The Tailor (Season 2)
July 29
The Uncanny Counter (Season 2)
July 31
The Uncanny Counter (Season 2)