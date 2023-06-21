What’s New On Netflix In July 2023? ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 & More

Netflix has more great content coming in the second month of summer. July 2023 will see the returns of Sweet Magnolias season 3 and The Witcher season 3, volume 2 on the streamer. Fans of reality TV can also catch Too Hot To Handle season 5 and the debut of the new makeover series Hack My Home.

Netflix also has exciting movies coming out in July 2023, including the Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris comedy They Cloned Tyrone. Non-Netflix Original movie like Bridesmaids and Titanic (interesting timing there) will also be available on the streamer. Here’s the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2023.

July 1

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

ONE PIECE

Pride & Prejudice

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

July 3

Little Angel (Volume 3)

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

July 4

The King Who Never Was

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

July 5

Back To 15 (Season 2)

My Happy Marriage (Season 1)

WHAM!

July 6

Deep Fake Love

Gold Brick

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 1)

Wake Up, Carlo!

July 7

Fatal Seduction

Hack My Home

The Out-Laws

Seasons

July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Storybots: Answer Time (Season 2)

Unknown: Killer Robots

July 11

Nineteen to Twenty

July 12

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar

Quarterback

Record Of Ragnarok (Season 2 Episodes 11-15)

Sugar Rush: The Breaking Point

July 13

Burn The House Down

Devil’s Advocate

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime (Season 2)

Survival of the Thickest

July 14

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2)

Bird Box Barcelona

Five Star Chef

Love Tactics 2

Too Hot To Handle (Season 5)

July 15

Country Queen

Morphle 3D (Season 1)

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale (Season 1)

July 16

Ride Along

July 17

Unknown: Cave of Bones

July 19

The (Almost) Legends

The Deepest Breath

July 20

Supa Team 4

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3)

July 21

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

They Cloned Tyrone

July 24

Big Eyes

Dew Drop Diaries

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

July 25

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts

Sintonia (Season 4)

July 26

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Talk Of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 7)

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

July 27

Happiness for Beginners

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders

Paradise

Today We’ll Talk About That Day

The Witcher (Season 3 Volume 2)

July 28

A Perfect Story

Captain Fall

D.P. (Season 2)

Hidden Strike

How To Become A Cult Leader

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie

The Tailor (Season 2)

July 29

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2)

July 31

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Season 2)