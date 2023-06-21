What’s New On Netflix In July 2023? ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 & More

The content on Netflix is heating up all summer long. Here's all the shows and movies coming to the streamer in July 2023.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 21, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Sweet Magnolias
View gallery
SWEET MAGNOLIAS
SWEET MAGNOLIAS
SWEET MAGNOLIAS
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix has more great content coming in the second month of summer. July 2023 will see the returns of Sweet Magnolias season 3 and The Witcher season 3, volume 2 on the streamer. Fans of reality TV can also catch Too Hot To Handle season 5 and the debut of the new makeover series Hack My Home.

Netflix also has exciting movies coming out in July 2023, including the Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris comedy They Cloned Tyrone. Non-Netflix Original movie like Bridesmaids and Titanic (interesting timing there) will also be available on the streamer. Here’s the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2023.

Sweet Magnolias
Sweet Magnolias (Photo: Netflix)

July 1

Bridesmaids
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
ONE PIECE
Pride & Prejudice
Prom Night
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies

July 3

Little Angel (Volume 3)
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

July 4

The King Who Never Was
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

July 5

Back To 15 (Season 2)
My Happy Marriage (Season 1)
WHAM!

July 6

Deep Fake Love
Gold Brick
The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 1)
Wake Up, Carlo!

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (Photo: Universal Pictures / Everett Collection)

July 7

Fatal Seduction
Hack My Home
The Out-Laws
Seasons

July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Storybots: Answer Time (Season 2)
Unknown: Killer Robots

July 11

Nineteen to Twenty

July 12

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar
Quarterback
Record Of Ragnarok (Season 2 Episodes 11-15)
Sugar Rush: The Breaking Point

July 13

Burn The House Down
Devil’s Advocate
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic Prime (Season 2)
Survival of the Thickest

July 14

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2)
Bird Box Barcelona
Five Star Chef
Love Tactics 2
Too Hot To Handle (Season 5)

July 15

Country Queen
Morphle 3D (Season 1)
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale (Season 1)

July 16

Ride Along

July 17

Unknown: Cave of Bones

July 19

The (Almost) Legends
The Deepest Breath

They Cloned Tyrone
They Cloned Tyrone (Photo: Parrish Lewis/Netflix)

July 20

Supa Team 4
Sweet Magnolias (Season 3)

July 21

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
They Cloned Tyrone

July 24

Big Eyes
Dew Drop Diaries
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

July 25

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts
Sintonia (Season 4)

July 26

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Talk Of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 7)
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

The Witcher
The Witcher (Photo: Netflix)

July 27

Happiness for Beginners
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders
Paradise
Today We’ll Talk About That Day
The Witcher (Season 3 Volume 2)

July 28

A Perfect Story
Captain Fall
D.P. (Season 2)
Hidden Strike
How To Become A Cult Leader
Love, Sex and 30 Candles
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie
The Tailor (Season 2)

July 29

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2)

July 31

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Season 2)

More From Our Partners

ad