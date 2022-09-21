‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3: When Will It Be Released & What Happened Last Season

Sweet Magnolias has proved to be one of the most beloved Netflix shows in the last two years, which is why it’s been renewed for a third season! The cast and crew have been hard at work filming new episodes all summer and are reportedly expected to finish up soon. The series, which is based on the novel series by Sherryl Woods, stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie), Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue), Heather Headley (Helen), and Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen), and just finished its second season in February 2022.

A lot of memorable moments happened during the latest season and left fans of the show wanting to find out what will continue to happen in the characters’ lives. One of the cliffhangers the show left fans with back in Feb. was when Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue mourned the passing of Miss Frances (Cindy Karr). After the funeral, there was an unexpected proposal by Ryan to Helen and a confrontation at a restaurant, which led to Cal getting sent away in handcuffs. It was also clear that someone has returned after the main girls saw footage of tires being slashed on Dana Sue’s delivery van.

What to Expect in Season 3

In season 3 of Sweet Magnolias, fans can most likely expect to know Helen’s answer to Ryan’s proposal and many other highly anticipated things. Sheryl J. Anderson, who developed the series, opened up about what what could happen in the next season, in an interview with TVLine. Sheryl said fans could “potentially” see the return of Cal’s ex-girlfriend Victoria and implied other “troublemakers” could also return in the future. She went on to talk about Dana Sue’s relationship and her daughter, Annie, who was accosted at Mrs. Francis’ wake by the same mystery woman who was later caught slashing tires on Dana Sue’s van. When asked who the mystery woman was, Sheryl only gave hints. “I will just say she has a past in common with our ladies and some other folks in town,” she explained. “She’s been away for a while, but she has come back with an agenda. She has come home to settle some scores.”

As far as how Maddie will react when she finds out the secret side of Cal that left him in handcuffs at the end of season 2, Sheryl said the latter could end up examining his life and choices, in the upcoming episodes. “In a potential third season, it’s certainly something Cal needs to unpack and examine whether he has handled past events properly, why he lost it when not losing it is so important to him and what choices he can make going forward,” Sheryl told Entertainment Weekly before the third season was confirmed. “Not just for himself, but also for the people he loves.”

Another storyline that could go further in season 3 is the recall election and the implication that Maddie should replace the mayor if he loses. If it happens, the mayor’s wife could become even more furious than she already is and dig up dirt on Maddie’s loved ones, which could certainly lead to even more drama for the series. Finally, Isaac, a member of the kitchen staff at Sullivan’s restaurant, found out who his real parents are but their reactions to the news were very different from each other. Bill wanted almost nothing to do with him but will his feelings change over time? Another question is whether or not he’ll freak out over Isaac’s close friendship with Noreen, who is the mother to the love child that ended his marriage to Maddie.

As far as where season 3 is filming, it’s been reported that it will continue taking place in Covington and Atlanta, GA, like the past seasons. Sheryl took to Instagram in June 2022 to reveal the crew was scouting locations in the area so they could start filming. “Thrilled to be plotting and planning Season 3, with friends, old and new!!!” she wrote in the caption for a photo of the crew posing outside together, which can be seen above.

Season 3 Release Date

No official release date has been announced for the third season, but it’s been reported that production should conclude in Oct. 2022, which could mean a 2023 release date. Season one premiered in May 2020 and the following in Feb. 2022, due to COVID pandemic delays, so it would make sense for the new season to take until at least next spring to air on Netflix.

Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias was officially confirmed by the writers’ official Twitter in May 2022. “We’re going back to Serenity, y’all! We are so thrilled to share we have a Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Can’t wait to welcome y’all home,” the announcement tweet read. Two months later, another tweet showed what appeared to be a close-up of a director’s chair with the show name and “Season 3” on it. “‘Shall we begin?’ So happy to be welcoming everyone home to Serenity for day one of filming Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias!,” the caption read.

"Shall we begin?" 🌸 So happy to be welcoming everyone home to Serenity for day one of filming Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias! 🌸 #SweetMagnoliasS3 pic.twitter.com/rnRC4vpuDc — Sweet Magnolias Writers (@swtmagnoliaroom) July 18, 2022

In July 2022, JoAnna also posted about returning to the show, in an Instagram post that showed a photo of her smiling in character. “‘Maddie’s’ lob is back 💇🏻‍♀️ Could only mean one thing… #sweetmagnoliasnetflix #season3” she wrote. On Sept. 3, 2022, Sheryl, who has been posting behind the scenes photos taken while filming, revealed that they were halfway through filming the new season. “Many thanks to @dulceartisangelato for helping us celebrate Halfway Day!!! Hard to believe we’ve shot half of Season 3. Time flies when you’re working with people you love!!!” she wrote.

Season 3 Cast and Crew

The main trio, JoAnna, Brooke, and Heather are all expected to return for season 3.

Cast

JoAnna: JoAnna plays the role of Maddie Townsend, a woman with three children in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina, where she went to high school. She went through a divorce with her ex-husband Bill and has been dating Cal Maddox, who has a dark side and was taken away in handcuffs in the second season’s finale. Her best friends are Helen Decatur and Dana Sue Sullivan, who own The Corner Spa with her, and she’s trying to make her way through life, including romance, career, and more.

Brooke: Brooke plays the role of Dana Sue Sullivan, the wife of Ronnie Sullivan and mother of Annie Sullivan. In addition to running The Corner Spa with her friends, Maddie and Helen, she is a chef and owner of Sullivan’s restaurant. Season 2 ended with a mystery woman slashing her tires.

Heather: Heather plays the role of Helen Decatur, an accomplished attorney. She converted Francis Wingate’s mansion and converted it into The Corner Spa, which she runs with Maddie and Brooke. She was pregnant but sadly had a miscarriage. Season 2 ended with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Ryan proposing to her and her answer is expected to be known in season 3.

Other recurring cast members who have appeared on the show and could be back for season 3 include Chris Medlin, Jamie Lynn, Brandon Quinn, and Chris Klein.

Crew

Sweet Magnolias has many crew members, including Sherryl, Sheryl, and Dan Paulson, who keep the show running smoothly and bring the interesting stories of the characters to the screen.

Sherryl: Sherryl wrote the book series, Sweet Magnolias, which the television series is based on. She is credited for writing the books that were transferred to the show. She is the author of many other novels she’s written and published over the years in her successful writing career.

Sheryl: Sheryl is credited with being the creator of Sweet Magnolias. She is also considered the showrunner and has executive producer credits. She is at the head of production and has spoken out about the show many times in interviews. She also regularly posts behind the scenes photos from the set and gives information on social media posts whenever she can. Some of the other popular shows she’s worked on include Charmed, Ties That Bind, and Parker Lewis Can’t Lose.

Dan: Dan is is credited with being an executive producer on Sweet Magnolias. He’s been with the show since the beginning and has an impressive background in the television and film industry. Another popular television series he worked on recently was Chesapeake Shores, which ended in 2021.

What Are Fans Saying?

Fans have been very excited about the upcoming third season of Sweet Magnolias. Many of them have taken to social media to express their happiness in high energy posts. “i need sweet magnolias season 3 like yesterday,” one Sweet Magnolias fan on Twitter wrote in July 2022.

i need sweet magnolias season 3 like yesterday — jess (@fxckoklahoma) July 19, 2022

“how are they just going to end sweet magnolias like this,” another Twitter user wrote along with two crying emojis. “I need season 3 to come out omg.”

how are they just going to end sweet magnolias like this 😭😭 i need season 3 to come out omg — JAY❣️ (@_Jayduhhhhh) September 19, 2022

“Been watching sweet magnolias and it’s addicting like you get hooked very fast and always need to watch the next episode. Started two days ago and on season 2, I hope they make a season 3 #sweetmagnolias,” another Twitter user wrote in Sept. 2022.

Been watching sweet magnolias and it’s addicting like you get hooked very fast and always need to watch the next episode. Started two days ago and on season 2, I hope they make a season 3 #sweetmagnolias @netflix — Queen Kayy 👑 😍💋 (@Kayymarie1096) September 2, 2022

It’s pretty clear that there are many fans who can’t wait to see what the new Sweet Magnolias season brings! It will be interesting to see the reaction to the premiere when it airs in the future!