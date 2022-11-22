Selma Blair Admits She Has A Powerful Bond With Christina Applegate As They Both Battle MS

Selma Blair revealed at the 'DWTS' finale that Christina Applegate has been 'amazing and strong' amidst her battle with multiple sclerosis, the same disease Selma is battling.

By:
November 22, 2022 2:55PM EST
Selma Blair wipes a tear as she arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Selma Blair and Arthur Saint Bleick arrive at a special screening of "Introducing, Selma Blair", at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles Special Screening of "Introducing, Selma Blair", Los Angeles, United States - 14 Oct 2021
Selma Blair arrives at a special screening of "Introducing, Selma Blair", at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles Special Screening of "Introducing, Selma Blair", Los Angeles, United States - 14 Oct 2021
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Selma Blair opened up about the bond she shares with her The Sweetest Thing co-star Christina Applegate as both actresses continue to battle multiple sclerosis (MS). “Oh gosh, I’ve known Christina for so many years, we’re really close, and I’m a fan of hers,” Selma, 50, told Entertainment Tonight at the Dancing with the Stars finale on Nov. 21. “She is an iconic California girl actress of my generation. There has not been one thing that she’s done that I haven’t been like, ‘Nailed it,’ and she’s nailing just being who she is with this MS.”

Selma Blair and Christina Applegate at ‘The Sweetest Thing’ premiere in April 2002 (Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Selma, who has been battling MS since 2018, commended Christina, 50, who just got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which marked the Dead to Me actress’s first public appearance since revealing she has MS last year. “She was funny and definitely like her performance was amazing,” Selma said about Christina. “I just wanna witness the greats in my friends’ lives, like just quietly back there, and so to know that I was there for something that we dream about when we’re little.”

The Legally Blonde star also revealed how Christina supports her amidst their health struggles. “She’s just a strong one. She really is. She’s such a nurturer,” Selma explained. “If you need something she’s at your house. There have been things that I had been unglued, and she’s like, ‘I’m outside. Answer the door.’ She’s just amazing and strong and fun.”

Selma then explained how she’s been helping out Christina. “I’m more like, ‘OK, if you need help with canes,’ and that stuff, ’cause I’m really into all of that, like all the things that help me get around, but she’s getting it locked down. She has a lot on her plate. It’s a lot, but she’s as brilliant and beautiful as ever,” she said.

Christina Applegate and Selma Blair in February 2002 (Photo: Russ Einhorn/STAR MAX, Inc./Newscom/The Mega Agency)

Christina revealed her MS diagnosis in August 2021. She recently prepped fans for how much the autoimmune disease has changed her in an interview with The New York Times. “I put on 40 pounds; I can’t walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that,” said Christina, who took off five months from work after the diagnosis. The Emmy Award winner also shared her frustrations with her health battle. “I’m never going to accept this. I’m pissed,” she said.

