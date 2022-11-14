Christina Applegate Holds Back Tears During Walk Of Fame Ceremony In 1st Public Appearance Since MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate wouldn’t miss today for the world. Christina, 50, attended the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 14. It marked the first public appearance for the Dead to Me star since she went public with her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS). As expected, Christina made the wait worth it as she attended the unveiling in a beautiful outfit that captured her grace, charm, and beauty. The outfit was chic and simple, but the emotions were anything but. For Christina, who wanted a Star on the Walk of Fame since she was a child (per Variety), this was a dream come true — and she thanked those who helped make this dream a reality.

“The most important person in this world is my daughter. You’re even so much more than even you know,” Christina said while holding back tears. “Thank you for standing beside me through all of this.” Quickly, Christina cracked – “Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I’m not even wearing shoes.”

If there was one person anticipating this long-awaited public appearance from Christina Applegate, it was the Married…with Children album herself. “I have a very important ceremony coming up,” Christina tweeted on Oct. 27, while also sharing a photo of five classy walking sticks. “This will be my first time out since being diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you, @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff.”

Earlier in the month, Christina prepped fans for how much MS has changed her. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” she said. “I put on 40 pounds; I can’t walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that.” Christina also said she pushed past the limitations to finish the third season of Dead to Me. “I’m sure that people are going to be, like, ‘I can’t get past it.’ Fine, don’t get past it, then. But hopefully, people can get past it and just enjoy the ride and say goodbye to these two girls,” she said, referring to her and her co-star, Linda Cardellini.

Christina first disclosed her diagnosis in August 2021. “Hi friends,” she tweeted. “A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a–hole blocks it. As one of my friends with MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Multiple sclerosis is “a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord,” according to the Mayo Clinic. With MS, “the immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body. Eventually, the disease can cause permanent damage or deterioration of the nerves.” There is no cure for MS, but treatments can “help speed recovery from attacks, modify the course of the disease and manage symptoms.”

After Christina shared her condition, Selma Blair tweeted her support for her The Sweetest Thing co-star. Selma revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with MS a year earlier. “Loving you always,” wrote Selma. “Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love.”