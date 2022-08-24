What’s Coming To Netflix In September 2022: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5, ‘Blonde’ & More

As the summer winds down, and fall begins, Netflix is welcoming a slew of new content available to stream in September 2022. The new seasons of popular Netflix Originals Cobra Kai and Fate: The Winx Saga come out in September, as does the highly-anticipated movie Blonde, where Ana de Armas transforms into the legendary Marilyn Monroe. Netflix will also start streaming classic movies like the hilarious Austin Powers trilogy and Clueless. Here’s the full list of shows and movies that are available to stream on Netflix in September 2022.

September 1

Fenced In

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone OCEAN Episodes 13-24

Liss Pereira: Adulting

Love in the Villa

Off the Hook

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40

September 2

Buy My House

Dated and Related

Devil in Ohio

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives: Season 2

Fakes

The Festival of Troubadours

Ivy + Bean

Ivy+ + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

You’re Nothing Special

September 3

Little Women

September 5

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6

Once Upon a Small Town

September 6

Bee and PuppyCat

Get Smart with Money

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy

Untold: The Race of the Century

September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

September 8

Entrapped

Diorama

September 9

Cobra Kai: Season 5

End of the Road

Merli. Sapere Aude: Season 5

No Limit

Narco-Saints

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3

September 13

Colette

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

In The Dark: Season 4

September 14

Broad Peak

The Catholic School

El Rey, Vincente Fernandez

Heartbreak High

The Lorenskog Disappearance

Sins of Our Mother

September 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2

Intervention: Season 21

Terim

September 16

The Brave Ones

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

I Used To Be Famous

Jogi

Love Is Blind: After The Altar: Season 2

Mirror, Mirror

Santo

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

This Is The End

September 19

Go Dog Go: Season 3

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

September 21

Designing Miami

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

Iron Chef Mexico

The Perfumier

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

September 22

The Dreamlike of Georgie Stone

Karma’s World: Season 4

Snabba Cash: Season 2

Thai Cave Rescue

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues

Athena

The Girls at the Back

Jamtara — Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2

Lou

Pokemon: The Acreus Chronicles

September 24

Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy

September 26

A Trip To Infinity

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2

September 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

September 28

Blonde

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga

Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2

September 29

The Empress

September 30

Anikulapo

Entergalactic

Floor is Lava: Season 3

Human Playground

Phantom Pups

Rainbow

What We Leave Behind