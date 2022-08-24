What’s Coming To Netflix In September 2022: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5, ‘Blonde’ & More

As the summer winds down, and fall begins, Netflix is welcoming a slew of new content available to stream in September 2022. The new seasons of popular Netflix Originals Cobra Kai and Fate: The Winx Saga come out in September, as does the highly-anticipated movie Blonde, where Ana de Armas transforms into the legendary Marilyn Monroe. Netflix will also start streaming classic movies like the hilarious Austin Powers trilogy and Clueless. Here’s the full list of shows and movies that are available to stream on Netflix in September 2022.
September 1
Fenced In
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone OCEAN Episodes 13-24
Liss Pereira: Adulting
Love in the Villa
Off the Hook
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime: Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
This Is 40
September 2
Buy My House
Dated and Related
Devil in Ohio
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives: Season 2
Fakes
The Festival of Troubadours
Ivy + Bean
Ivy+ + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
You’re Nothing Special
September 3
Little Women
September 5
Call the Midwife: Series 11
Cocomelon: Season 6
Once Upon a Small Town
September 6
Bee and PuppyCat
Get Smart with Money
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
Untold: The Race of the Century
September 7
Chef’s Table: Pizza
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
September 8
Entrapped
Diorama
September 9
Cobra Kai: Season 5
End of the Road
Merli. Sapere Aude: Season 5
No Limit
Narco-Saints
September 12
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3
September 13
Colette
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum
In The Dark: Season 4
September 14
Broad Peak
The Catholic School
El Rey, Vincente Fernandez
Heartbreak High
The Lorenskog Disappearance
Sins of Our Mother
September 15
Dogs in Space: Season 2
Intervention: Season 21
Terim
September 16
The Brave Ones
Do Revenge
Drifting Home
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
I Used To Be Famous
Jogi
Love Is Blind: After The Altar: Season 2
Mirror, Mirror
Santo
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
This Is The End
September 19
Go Dog Go: Season 3
September 20
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
September 21
Designing Miami
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
Iron Chef Mexico
The Perfumier
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
September 22
The Dreamlike of Georgie Stone
Karma’s World: Season 4
Snabba Cash: Season 2
Thai Cave Rescue
September 23
A Jazzman’s Blues
Athena
The Girls at the Back
Jamtara — Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2
Lou
Pokemon: The Acreus Chronicles
September 24
Dynasty: Season 5
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy
September 26
A Trip To Infinity
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2
September 27
Elysium
The Munsters
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy
September 28
Blonde
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
Inheritance
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2
September 29
The Empress
September 30
Anikulapo
Entergalactic
Floor is Lava: Season 3
Human Playground
Phantom Pups
Rainbow
What We Leave Behind