What’s Coming To Netflix In September 2022: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5, ‘Blonde’ & More

Netflix is kicking off the first month of fall with an epic lineup of movies and TV shows available on the streamer. See the full list here!

August 24, 2022 11:36AM EDT
Cobra Kai
Cobra Kai - Season 2 - Episode 203
COBRA KAI (L to R) RALPH MACCHIO as DANIEL LARUSSO and WILLIAM ZABKA as JOHNNY LAWRENCE of COBRA KAI Cr. CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX © 2020
COBRA KAI (L to R) JACOB BERTRAND as ELI of COBRA KAI Cr. TINA ROWDEN/NETFLIX © 2020
Image Credit: - CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

As the summer winds down, and fall begins, Netflix is welcoming a slew of new content available to stream in September 2022. The new seasons of popular Netflix Originals Cobra Kai and Fate: The Winx Saga come out in September, as does the highly-anticipated movie Blonde, where Ana de Armas transforms into the legendary Marilyn Monroe. Netflix will also start streaming classic movies like the hilarious Austin Powers trilogy and Clueless. Here’s the full list of shows and movies that are available to stream on Netflix in September 2022.

Cobra Kai
Cobra Kai (Photo: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX)

September 1

Fenced In
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone OCEAN Episodes 13-24
Liss Pereira: Adulting
Love in the Villa
Off the Hook
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime: Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
This Is 40

September 2

Buy My House
Dated and Related
Devil in Ohio
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives: Season 2
Fakes
The Festival of Troubadours
Ivy + Bean
Ivy+ + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
You’re Nothing Special

September 3

Little Women

Austin Powers
Austin Powers (Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection)

September 5

Call the Midwife: Series 11
Cocomelon: Season 6
Once Upon a Small Town

September 6

Bee and PuppyCat
Get Smart with Money
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
Untold: The Race of the Century

September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

September 8

Entrapped
Diorama

September 9

Cobra Kai: Season 5
End of the Road
Merli. Sapere Aude: Season 5
No Limit
Narco-Saints

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3

September 13

Colette
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum
In The Dark: Season 4

September 14

Broad Peak
The Catholic School
El Rey, Vincente Fernandez
Heartbreak High
The Lorenskog Disappearance
Sins of Our Mother

Fate: The Winx Saga
Fate: The Winx Saga (Photo: Steffan Hill/Netflix)

September 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2
Intervention: Season 21
Terim

September 16

The Brave Ones
Do Revenge
Drifting Home
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
I Used To Be Famous
Jogi
Love Is Blind: After The Altar: Season 2
Mirror, Mirror
Santo
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
This Is The End

September 19

Go Dog Go: Season 3

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

September 21

Designing Miami
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
Iron Chef Mexico
The Perfumier
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

September 22

The Dreamlike of Georgie Stone
Karma’s World: Season 4
Snabba Cash: Season 2
Thai Cave Rescue

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues
Athena
The Girls at the Back
Jamtara — Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2
Lou
Pokemon: The Acreus Chronicles

September 24

Dynasty: Season 5
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy

Blonde
Ana de Armas in Blonde (Photo: 2022 © Netflix)

September 26

A Trip To Infinity
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2

September 27

Elysium
The Munsters
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

September 28

Blonde
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
Inheritance
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2

September 29

The Empress

September 30

Anikulapo
Entergalactic
Floor is Lava: Season 3
Human Playground
Phantom Pups
Rainbow
What We Leave Behind

