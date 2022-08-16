‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Trailer: Miguel & Robby Finally Have That Rematch

Less than a year after season 4 dropped, Cobra Kai is back for season 5. The show picks up in the aftermath of the All Valley tournament, and the tension has yet to settle down. Daniel announces that he’s shutting down Miyagi-do Karate just as Terry Silver takeover of Cobra Kai begins to expand. Terry admits that he is “thinking bigger” than just the Valley. He wants his way to be the only way.

At the end of last season, Miguel took off in search of his father. It appears that the journey was a short one because Miguel is back and right in the thick of things. Johnny pleads with Robby and Miguel to get along, but there may just be too much history to bury. Robby tells Johnny that he and Miguel will “never” be friends.

Robby and Miguel go at it in the season 5 trailer. Both of them have grown so much since Robby almost permanently paralyzed Miguel during their brawl in season 2. Will these two finally put their differences aside and move forward?

Meanwhile, Daniel enlists Chozen, Robby, and Amanda to help take down Terry Silver. But Terry isn’t going away without a fight. “If you continue down this path, nothing in your life will ever be the same again,” Terry warns Daniel.

As all of this drama is going down on the outside, Kreese is rising as a leader in prison. You know Kreese has something up his sleeve in season 5, and he’s definitely going to be showing no mercy when it comes to Terry Silver.

The official synopsis for Cobra Kai season 5 reads: “Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.” Cobra Kai season 5 will be released September 9 on Netflix.